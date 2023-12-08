UF hopes annual UF Facilities Services Holiday Parade creates 'magical memories' for kids

Gainesville residents will get yet another parade this year as UF Facilities Services will be hosting its annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 19.

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) and first responders from around Alachua County will join the parade, which will travel through campus, pausing at each Baby Gator location and the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital. Decorated fire trucks, utility equipment and even Santa Claus will be on display.

“Facilities Services is forever excited to bring the Annual Christmas Parade to the children at the Baby Gator locations and the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital,” said Senior Director of Operations for Facilities Services Gregg Clarke in a news release. “Seeing the joy and excitement on both the children’s and parade participants' faces creates a holiday spirit for everyone to enjoy. We always want to make a difference and create positive experiences for the UF Community.”

The route for UF Facilities Services' 2023 parade

The idea for the holiday parade, which is on its fourth year, originated with Plumbing Supervisor Ben Johnson. He and his staff wanted to share the spirit of Christmas with children at UF Health Children’s Hospital and the Baby Gator facilities, said Amy Armstrong, director of communications for Business Affairs.

“We care deeply about our students, faculty, staff, and community members,” said Armstrong in an email. “We hope that the parade helps share the joy of the season, creates a magical memory for the little ones, and ensures the children at UFHealth (and their family members) know we’re thinking of them during the holidays.”

She also said staff are encouraged to donate to the annual Toys for Tots drive held by Facilities Services as an "entry fee" for the parade. There is no budget or way to track the cost of the parade, Armstrong said, as staff voluntarily bring decorations for the vehicles as well as any outfits.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and intersections around its route will be temporarily stopped to allow the parade to cross traffic. It is estimated to end around 9:45 a.m.

