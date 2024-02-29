UF/IFAS, Pensacola State College Milton Campus to host 2024 Spring Festival of Flowers

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and the Pensacola State College Milton Campus are hosting the 2024 Spring Festival of Flowers.

Bear, ‘the dog with a box on its head,’ has finally been caught

The festival is set to take place from April 5-7. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

According to an email from the Santa Rosa County public information office, the event is free to the public and is located at 5988 Highway 90 in Milton.

FESTIVAL LOCATION:

Escambia County Public Schools, community leaders looking to boost parent involvement in District 3 schools

The festival will feature plant nurseries, UF student club plant sales, arts and crafts, food, and educational opportunities to raise money for scholarships, student field trips and other student needs.

It is a handicap-accessible festival at the UF/IFAS and Pensacola State College Milton Campus.

Those who want to be a vendor for the festival can contact Robin Vickers at 850-393-7334 or by email.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.