UF police report on fan ejections and arrests during Florida's loss to Florida State

Disorderly conduct and intoxication led to more than half of the fan ejections on Saturday night as the Florida Gators came up short against the Florida State Seminoles, 24-15, in front of a crowd of 90,341 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The University of Florida Police Department reported that 44 fans were ejected or arrested during the game. That number is just short of the 48 ejected during the Gators' tilt with Tennessee on Sept. 16.

The Gators finished the season 5-7 and will miss out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

Here's the latest information from the UF-FSU game gathered from a report by UPD:

How many of those ejected were UF students?

Of those ejected, 14 were University of Florida students.

What were people ejected for?

Disorderly conduct - 15

Wrong section - 8

Intoxication - 8

Alcohol possession - 4

Other -3

Smoking - 2

Ticket swapping - 2

Entering the field -2

Were there any arrests?

Three people were arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, two people were arrested for entering the field of play and two people were arrested for trespass after warning.

