UF President Ben Sasse announces departure of top official in first major shakeup

A longtime top University of Florida official is out in what is President Ben Sasse's first major leadership shakeup since taking office.

Sasse sent out an email late Friday evening announcing that longtime Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie Lane is no longer with the university. The abrupt departure comes just two months after Sasse took the helm at the flagship university.

Lane, who has been with the university for nearly a decade, has been responsible for overseeing numerous university-wide functions, including Information technology, human resources, audits, business and real estate. He was also the leader in bridging a relationship between the school and city of Gainesville.

"I want to let you know that we've made a change in the leadership of UF's operation," the former Republican Nebraska senator wrote late Friday. "Effective today, Charlie Lane, chief operating officer, is no longer with the University of Florida."

Charlie Lane, UF's chief operating officer.

More: 'I'll just turn off my Wi-Fi': TikTok banned from use at Florida universities

More: UF students, faculty welcome new President Ben Sasse to campus with protest, demands

Sasse went on to say that the university over the next few weeks will begin a "strategic review" and launch a national search for a replacement. In the intern, UF's Vice President for Business Affairs Curtis Reynolds and Associate Vice President for Enterprise Projects Colt Little will split the duties that Lane was responsible for.

"I'm grateful for their team play during this search," Sasse wrote.

"The University of Florida is a special place and, as we bring this semester and academic year to a close, I'm grateful to be pulling oars with you. This team is committed to excellence and speed. We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us."

University of Florida president Ben Sasse looks on before the game during the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The email gives no reason was given for Lane's sudden exit.

Community members and students have long suspected that Sasse would come in and shake up the university, though much of those concerns revolved around political influence. His arrival in February was met with large student and faculty protests, largely for his past statements on same-sex marriage and minorities.

Story continues

Sasse is expected to give his first formal speech before a UF crowd next weekend for commencement.

His office has denied multiple requests for interviews with The Gainesville Sun since taking office.

Provost Joe Glover has also announced his retirement soon after Sasse became president. In March, UF announced to employees that a Sasse-appointed committee would also conduct a national search for Glover's replacement.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Charlie Lane out as UF top official, Ben Sasse announces