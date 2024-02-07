New UF report highlights trends in fatal shark bites

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File recently released a report that indicates that shark bites are consistent with recent trends -- but there was a small spike in fatalities.

The ISAF confirmed that of the 69 reported incidents of unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2023, 10 were fatal.

Over the past five years, the average number of shark bites worldwide has held steady at 63.

The United States accounted for 36 unprovoked shark bites, comprising 52% of incidents worldwide. Two of those bites were fatal.

Florida saw 16 shark bites, the highest among all states.

The ISAF’s report primarily focused on unprovoked attacks, defined as those occurring in a shark’s natural habitat without human provocation.

According to the ISAF, the most common victim activity for provoked shark bites was spearfishing. It also said the majority of unprovoked bites occur when sharks misidentify humans as prey.

Most shark bites typically occur during the summers in the Northern and Southern hemispheres, coinciding with increased human activity in warmer waters.

The ISAF said that higher shark bite rates relate with increased human presence in the water, rather than increased shark aggression.

Sharks typically swim away after a single bite, although species like great white and tiger sharks can inflict fatal injuries with a single bite.

David Ulloa, a technical diver and underwater expedition cameraman is president and owner of Valeo Films Inc.