New UF report highlights trends in fatal shark bites

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich reported live from Florida's Seminole County on Tuesday afternoon, he was joined by animal expert Bob Cross and a very big, angry water moccasin." height="720" width="1280"/>
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill spends the day before the NBA trade deadline digging into stories that we haven’t talked about enough, including fatal flaws for the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0 – but she isn’t giving up. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had,” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.
Judge Arthur Engoron gives lawyers for the state of New York and the defense in the $370 million civil financial fraud trial until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to detail what they know about former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg’s apparent negotiations to plead guilty to committing perjury during the trial.
The Energy Information Administration recently announced that it would start to collect energy usage information from larger-than-average cryptocurrency mining operations. The program will take a look at over 130 mines that account for more than two percent of electricity usage nationwide.
After former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson announced on X he would be interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin, downloads of the app formerly known as Twitter jumped, sending X to the top of the U.S. App Store overnight. Multiple outlets on Wednesday, including Reuters, the AP, and The New York Times, have confirmed that Carlson's interview has already taken place, and The Wall Street Journal said the interview is expected to air on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Interest in the Carlson-Putin interview likely drove a spike in new installs for the X app, which began climbing up the App Store charts around 7 PM EST and then became the No. 1 app by midnight, according to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.