UFC boss criticizes those who "run and hide," as experts say "stay home"

While the sports world remains shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White criticized Americans who "run and hide" from COVID-19. The controversial remarks come as U.S. and world health officials urge people to stay at home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease and save lives.

White told Yahoo Sports columnist Kevin Iole this week that he's been following recommendations from the government and self-quarantining with his family since March 15. However, the UFC boss believes it's been over the top, and questioned how long it's going to last.

"How long are we really going to stay in our houses and hide?" he said. "If the coronavirus is what's going to get me, then so be it. I mean, it is what it is. Heart disease, car accidents, cancer — the list goes on and on of all these things that kill people every year. One thing is guaranteed: We're all gonna die of something. ... You can't be somebody who's gonna hide in your house."

He continued to rant against the guidelines, saying: "Since when do Americans run and hide in their friggin' houses instead of taking this thing head-on and finding solutions? ... You find solutions in how we continue to live our lives, protect the people who need to be protected. I don't think I'm a high risk guy for this thing. Maybe I'm wrong. And if I'm wrong, then the corona is going to get me, all right? It is what it is. There's nothing you can do."

Iole pushed back, at one point telling White, "You are not a coronavirus expert, nor am I, I just would say listen to the doctors."

But White persisted, drawing a misguided comparison to cancer — which, of course, is not contagious the way coronavirus is. "Whether you're a coronavirus expert or not, it's like hiding from cancer," White said. "You can't hide from this thing."

"But I can't get cancer from shaking your hand," Iole replied.

Whether or not White cares about getting sick himself, the stay-at-home guidelines are needed to help protect others in the community — especially the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, and the health care workers on the front lines.

Doctors and nurses across America have joined in a viral campaign encouraging people to stay at home — sharing messages that say, "We stay here for you. Please stay home for us."

