UFC fighter Luis Peña arrested in Broward on charges of domestic violence, battery

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Peña was arrested this weekend in Broward County.

Peña, 28, was arrested in Deerfield Beach Saturday and charged with one count of battery with intent to cause bodily harm and two counts of domestic-violence battery, according to Broward court records.

Peña is being held at the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale on a bond of $5,000 for the battery charge and $1,000 for the domestic-violence battery charge, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrest records. No other details about the arrest were immediately available.

This is the second time in five months that Peña, who is known as “Violent Bob Ross,” has been arrested in South Florida.

In June, he was arrested in Boca Raton on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief after a fight with his ex-girlfriend, according to Palm Beach County online court records.

The charge of robbery by sudden snatching was dropped, but Peña is still facing charges of battery and criminal mischief. Peña has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In late August his ex-girlfriend filed an affidavit requesting that the remaining charges in the June case be dismissed. His next court hearing for the June incident is on Oct. 28.

Peña has not fought since his win over Alexander Muñoz in April, according to ESPN.

This article will be updated.