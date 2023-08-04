UFC fighter Song Yadong, actor Nan Lin robbed at gunpoint in Northern California

[Source]

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Song Yadong and “Ghostbox Cowboy” actor Nan Lin were robbed at gunpoint while driving from San Francisco to Sacramento on Wednesday night.

What happened: In a video posted on Douyin, Yadong, 25, claimed that he and a friend were robbed by “four Black men” at gunpoint at an unspecified gas station. He said he was “a little drunk” so he and Lin — who had been driving their vehicle — stopped at the station to buy some water.

The robbers had allegedly been waiting for potential victims. “They're all set. Hoods on. License plate blocked,” Yadong said, as per a translation. The group allegedly demanded Lin’s money, wallet and necklace. They also pistol-whipped the actor.

The aftermath: Lin confirmed his involvement in the incident in a series of Instagram Story posts. A document in one image indicated he suffered a broken nose and a facial contusion. He also got a new phone. Despite the terrifying incident, the actor said he and Yadong are “counting our blessings in good spirits.”

What’s next: Yadong advised others to give their money “right away” in the unfortunate event that they find themselves in a similar situation. So far, it remains unclear where exactly the incident took place, although Sports Illustrated and other outlets reported the incident as happening in San Francisco. As of Thursday, a San Francisco Police Department representative could not locate any information about the alleged crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

