UFC fighter Song Yadong, actor Nan Lin robbed at gunpoint in Northern California
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Song Yadong and “Ghostbox Cowboy” actor Nan Lin were robbed at gunpoint while driving from San Francisco to Sacramento on Wednesday night.
What happened: In a video posted on Douyin, Yadong, 25, claimed that he and a friend were robbed by “four Black men” at gunpoint at an unspecified gas station. He said he was “a little drunk” so he and Lin — who had been driving their vehicle — stopped at the station to buy some water.
The robbers had allegedly been waiting for potential victims. “They're all set. Hoods on. License plate blocked,” Yadong said, as per a translation. The group allegedly demanded Lin’s money, wallet and necklace. They also pistol-whipped the actor.
UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco yesterday on his way back to Sacramento
（per his Tik Tok）@MMAJunkie @MMAFighting @BenTheBaneDavis pic.twitter.com/4tNzigTtof
— uknoworudont (@li84832024) August 3, 2023
The aftermath: Lin confirmed his involvement in the incident in a series of Instagram Story posts. A document in one image indicated he suffered a broken nose and a facial contusion. He also got a new phone. Despite the terrifying incident, the actor said he and Yadong are “counting our blessings in good spirits.”
What’s next: Yadong advised others to give their money “right away” in the unfortunate event that they find themselves in a similar situation. So far, it remains unclear where exactly the incident took place, although Sports Illustrated and other outlets reported the incident as happening in San Francisco. As of Thursday, a San Francisco Police Department representative could not locate any information about the alleged crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
