UFC gave an 18-year-old fighter a $50,000 bonus. Now, he wants to buy his mom a minivan — so she can drive him around.

MMA super prospect Raul Rosas Jr. is so young he needs his family to drive him everywhere.

The 18-year-old won his UFC debut, received a bonus, and wants to buy a minivan with the money.

He said he'll give the minivan to his mom so she can drive him to UFC HQ and back.

LAS VEGAS — At 18 years old, MMA stud Raul Rosas Jr. is still so young he needs his mom to drive him everywhere.

The teenage phenom graduated from Dana White's Contender Series this summer to make his full UFC debut Saturday in front of a live crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rosas performed so well that he submitted his opponent, 29-year-old Jay Perrin, with apparent ease in the very first round.

UFC boss Dana White later told Insider and other reporters backstage that he was in such a good, pre-Christmas mood that everyone who scored a finish at UFC 282 would receive a bonus check.

For Rosas, that meant an extra $50,000 heading to his bank account, minus taxes and coaching fees.

Rosas, a senior in high school, said that he'll be putting that bonus to good use by purchasing a minivan so his mom can drop him off at the UFC's Performance Institute in Vegas, and pick him up later.

The teenager's family doesn't yet trust him behind the wheel

"I asked for the $50k bonus so I could buy my mother a minivan, and she can give me a ride to the PI, finally," Rosas said.

He later added that he knows how to drive, but does not have his license yet. "I haven't had time to go out and get my license," he said.

"I know how to drive, but my family does not trust me. I like to be the passenger and chill a little bit. My brother can be my Uber, and drive me everywhere."

Rosas won't be satisfied in the UFC until he wins the title

Despite the dominant nature of his win, Rosas told reporters backstage that he was not satisfied. "What I'm saying is I still don't have what I want," he said.

"What I want is the belt right here with me. So I'm still not satisfied."

Rosas added: "All I see is gold. I don't really know any names outside of the top 15 [rankings]. Whoever I have to get through to get to that belt, I'm gonna get through."

Rosas wants a swift return to the UFC's Octagon

Victory advanced his unbeaten MMA record overall to seven wins (one knockout, five submissions, and one decision) and ensured he's now the youngest-ever athlete to win in the UFC.

It is unclear what's next for Rosas, but the young phenom said he's already asked UFC decision-makers to get him on this weekend's show at the Apex in Las Vegas, if there's a spot available.

If that proves too quick a turnaround, Rosas told us he'd like to compete at the next pay-per-view event, UFC 283 which takes place at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on January 21, 2023.

