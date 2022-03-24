UFC star Jorge Masvidal arrested for Miami sucker punch

UFC star Jorge Masvidal turned himself in Wednesday night after allegedly punching a man outside a Miami steakhouse.

Masvidal, 37, has been charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief and was released on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

The Miami native allegedly accosted the victim as he left the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach Monday night and punched him twice, once to the mouth and once to the left eye, leaving the man with a broken tooth, according to the arrest report.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” Masvidal said, the man told police.

The victim alleged an estimated $15,000 of damage was done to his $90,000 Rolex watch.

The victim’s name was redacted by the Miami Beach Police Department, but Masvidal tagged rival Colby Covington in a since-deleted video on Twitter after the altercation.

“You talk that s—t, you got to back it up,” the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger said in the video. “That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Covington and Masvidal squared off in the ring at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5, when Covington beat Masvidal in a five-round unanimous decision.