Uflex Limited (NSE:UFLEX): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Understanding Uflex Limited’s (NSE:UFLEX) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Uflex is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers’ performance over the same period.

View our latest analysis for Uflex

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Was UFLEX’s recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

UFLEX’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹3.1b has declined by -13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which UFLEX is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let’s examine what’s occurring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:UFLEX Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Uflex has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.8% is below the IN Packaging industry of 7.1%, indicating Uflex’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Uflex’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 10%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Uflex to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for UFLEX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for UFLEX’s outlook. Financial Health: Are UFLEX’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



