UFO Expert Chris Mellon: Based On What We Know About UAPs, Aliens Are The BEST Explanation

SYFY

Exploiting a bizarre property of black holes and gravity, astronomers may have made the first unambiguous detection of an isolated stellar-mass black hole in our galaxy, including a measurement of its mass and distance! If this pans out it will be the first rogue stellar-mass black hole found anywhere that wasn't detected via violently eating a star or some other object. To be clear up front: The paper is not yet peer-reviewed, but has been submitted to The Astrophysical Journal (link to paper).