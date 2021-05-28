  • Oops!
UFO filmmaker releases 46-second video allegedly showing swarm of objects hovering near Navy ship

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A UFO filmmaker shared a video clip on Thursday depicting radar footage he claimed shows a swarm of unidentified flying objects near a Navy ship off the coast of San Diego almost two years ago.

Jeremy Corbell posted the 46-second clip on Twitter, saying it was taken from the USS Omaha on July 15, 2019. Corbell, a UFO enthusiast and filmmaker behind the 2018 documentary "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers," said the footage showed a "significant UFO event series."

In the clip, a radar screen is shown with several objects moving around the ship. At one point, an unidentified man is heard saying, "Holy (expletive)! They're moving fast. ... They're turning around."

This isn't the first time Corbell has shared footage claiming to prove the existence of UFOs.

An 18-second clip he shared showing three UFOs hovering over the USS Russell in 2019 was confirmed by the Navy as authentic earlier this year, according to the New York Post.

'Sightings all over the world': Another former federal official discusses UFOs, upcoming congressional report

Expected June 1: Upcoming UFO report will be 'difficult to explain,' former national intelligence official says

Thursday's shared footage comes a few days before a government-sanctioned report on unidentified aerial phenomena is expected to be sent to Congress.

Some former federal officials have teased that the unclassified report will include unexplainable events.

Luis Elizondo, former director of the defense department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told "60 Minutes" that some reported sightings don't have explanations.

"We're going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic," Elizondo told the broadcast news outlet on a May 16 segment.

And in March, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox New's Maria Bartiromo that some of the things difficult to explain in these past unreleased sightings include movements that are hard to replicate or objects traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without creating a sonic boom.

"There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen, and when that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little bit more about that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFO radar video shows objects swarming Navy ship near San Diego

