Are UFOs Over Connecticut Growing Bolder? (We May Never Know...)

CONNECTICUT —It's been an up-and-down year for unidentified flying object fans.

ET enthusiasts began 2021 with a renewed zeal, as an oddball provision in a coronavirus spending bill promised an unsealing of government UFO records. And unsealed they were, brimming with tales of aviators amazed at the speed and physics-flouting antics of the strange objects — even if those stories didn't quite trigger the existential crisis many long feared they would.

But with a new administration in Washington came a brand-new Defense Department office with a charter to handle the government's examination of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has been given a frosty reception by the international community of ufologists who believe the new entity will only muddy the government's newfound UFO report transparency, according to The Hill.

Fortunately, politics hasn't stopped Connecticut sky watchers from racing to the database of the National UFO Reporting Center every time they spy something awry in the sky. Residents of the Nutmeg State averaged more than an entry a week into the NURC archives, where the reports on possible extraterrestrial jaunts and patrols are classified, categorized and mulled over by amateur and professional ufologists.

Back in the less-complicated 20th Century, when government authorities were united in their intent to keep a lid on UFO reports, sightings were often dismissed as weather balloons. That was the first impression of a Middletown resident who described an oddly shaped UFO that just hung in midair for about five minutes a little after 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, not moving at all. The object "was a metallic color and it ended up having a flat top and a pointy bottom but still has rounded sides," according to the NURC database entry.



Bristol continues to be a favorite Nutmeg State stomping ground for ETs. A couple watched a "glowing triangle shape" move slowly away from them as they drove down a street just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. "I watched it closely as we drove and can say I truly have never seen anything like that in my life," the sky watcher posted.

Nearly 100 percent of the Connecticut entries in the NURC database are fly-bys, but one Oxford resident reported a most unusual drop-off on Sept. 8. In what is the most full-on Hollywood report from the last few months, the sky watcher reported witnessing three bright but silent objects hovering for about 30-40 seconds, and then:

"A bright flash almost like the light was scanning from front to back but the light was intense almost as bright as a spot light on a helicopter. Then I was able to see something/someone lowered out of one of the crafts into the field across the street then quickly go back up into the craft. Shortly after the 3 bright lights flashed and disappeared but could see the light trails behind them and still without making any noise."

The eyewitness said there was "an aura or haze" around the UFO, which left a trail, and "emitted beams."

Now, all of these silent UAPs in the latter months of 2021 don't bother us half as much as the multimedia event reported over West Suffield in the early morning of Oct. 23.

"I felt dizzy and my ears started to ring and I heard strange sounds it went by so quickly and disappeared," one witness reported. The "pinkish cyanish blueish purplish" object initially resembling a meteorite "almost looked like dust when it separated" into something the reporter could not distinguish as either solid or liquid.

The marquee event among the UAPs reported in Connecticut over the past four months might best be described as a fleet action, similar to the one above Old Saybrook in September of 2020. This time, there were multiple reports, all filed between 6-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.



A UPS driver in Collinsville described the maneuvers as resembling "geese in a flock," a perfect line of 20-30 red dots, speeding up and slowing down, overlapping each other:

"Whatever it/they were, they were ascending, approximately a 40 degree angle from our position. While continuing the ascent speeding up and slowing down overlapping one by one dimmed and vanished as if getting too far up to see anymore. The positions in the line were not graduated. I worked in aviation as an active duty Marine and I've never seen anything like it, it's notable that there was no sound. The only way I can describe the speed is like the speed of an F-18 in burn, but the massive drops in speed to return to the rest of line's speed was shocking."

Around the same time the UFOs were reported over Collinsville, a Norwalk sky watcher reported a "whole bunch of lights that seemed to be connected together somehow in a straight line and it was moving and then disappeared." Two separate reports of silent, cigar-shaped crafts hovering over Woodbury were also filed that evening. Still more cigar and tic tac-shaped craft were reported over Greenwich and Suffield the two previous nights.

A month earlier, on Nov. 11 around 5:13 in the morning, another Woodbury resident "witnessed a bright orange glowing object that resembled an intense sunrise," according to the NURC records. The "orange fireball" continued to moved behind a hill, and the sky returned to its normal nighttime color. Three more orange fireballs were spotted over Southington a week earlier, according to another report.

As disturbing as these isolated reports of UAP may be, creepiest by far is the one by a Branford resident who seems to have attracted the attention of a curious alien in Nevada who later followed him home:

"I've seen this craft since May 2021 and saw it then in daylight in Nevada. Now only In the evening in my home state. Every night. Hovering above with a red flashing light."

Maybe the government's right, and we are better off not knowing...

