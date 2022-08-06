UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) sheds 4.1% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) share price has soared 227% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 28%. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, UFP Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 8.68 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that UFP Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at UFP Industries' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for UFP Industries the TSR over the last 5 years was 244%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that UFP Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 28% a year, is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with UFP Industries (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

