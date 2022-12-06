What Is UFP Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UFPT) Share Price Doing?

While UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at UFP Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In UFP Technologies?

According to my valuation model, UFP Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 6.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy UFP Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $129.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, UFP Technologies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will UFP Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of UFP Technologies, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.03%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UFPT seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UFPT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on UFPT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for UFP Technologies (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in UFP Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

