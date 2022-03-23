UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for UFP Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$22m ÷ (US$334m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, UFP Technologies has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UFP Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UFP Technologies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for UFP Technologies in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.2% and the business has deployed 153% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On UFP Technologies' ROCE

As we've seen above, UFP Technologies' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 155% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

While UFP Technologies doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

