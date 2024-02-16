UG Black History Committee helping students, celebrating Black art

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Black History Committee is celebrating Black art and helping students pay for their education with the 32nd Annual KCK Black History & Scholarship Celebration on Saturday.

It gives local students at KCK Community College, Donnelly College, and KCK Public Schools scholarship money to help cover the cost of their education.

Krystal McFeders is the spokesperson for the UG, is on the UG Black History Committee, and once got one of the scholarships herself.

“Every little bit helps, even if it just covers a book that helps because it says, ‘OK, I can study a little bit harder because I have a book that’s provided from the committee and from the scholarship,” McFeders said.

Deasiray Bush leads the UG Black History Committee and she says the event will celebrate Black art and all the ways it’s been an empowering force.

“Highlighting, during American History, between the 16th and early 18th century, Black art in America had many forms and definitions so we are excited to bring that to the public,” Bush said.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Natasha Hampton.

You can find information about how to attend here.

