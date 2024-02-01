UGA economic impact on Georgia hits new high, officials say

The University of Georgia, the fourth most populated university in the state, announced a new record for its yearly economic impact.

According to the announcement from the university, UGA’s economic impact on Georgia reached $8.1 billion in 2023, citing a new study measuring a university’s teaching, research and public service value.

Officials said an increase in the number of alumni in both undergraduate and graduate level courses, alongside the continuing “thriving research and innovation ecosystem and award-winning public service and outreach programs,” had contributed to the record level of impact on the state’s economy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The results of this study reflect the University of Georgia’s deep commitment, as a land-grant and sea-grant institution, to the state we call home,” President Jere W. Morehead said. “Our talented faculty, staff and students are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of Georgia and its citizens.”

The $8.1 billion impact was said to be “a conservative estimate,” at least according to UGA professor Dr. Michael Adjemian from the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

TRENDING STORIES:

UGA said he’s led the economic impact study for five years now, but said the study only measures what is easily quantifiable from the university’s teaching, research and service.

“The most important factors that contributed to UGA’s growing economic impact were increases in the benefits that the university provides across each of its mission areas,” Adjemian said. “The impact of instruction grew by $219 million, research by $28 million and outreach by $161 million, year over year.”

Examining how tuition and other funds brought to Georgia by students from out of state and out of the country, as well as external grant funding, the teaching mission of UGA was estimated to have a $5.9 billion economic impact, according to the university.

An increase in sponsored research from federal agencies was also said to have added to UGA’s impact on the economy.

“The University of Georgia continues to build upon its well-earned reputation as one of the nation’s top public universities, and the demand for a UGA education has never been greater,” S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said. “UGA is preparing a new generation of leaders to take on critical challenges across Georgia and around the world.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: