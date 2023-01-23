UGA football transfer player arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been arrested, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records.

According to the booking report, Thomas was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

He faces a charge of false imprisonment and a charge of battery family violence. It is unclear what led to those charges.

Thomas spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Mississippi State and transferred to Georgia after Mississippi State’s season ended.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to university police, who was the arresting agency, for more details about the arrest.

