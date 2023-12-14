UGA hosts graduation ceremonies Friday at Stegeman Coliseum

The Fall Undergraduate Ceremony for the University of Georgia will take place 10 a.m. Friday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and tickets are required for all graduates and guests.

The commencement address will be delivered by Harold A. Black, the emeritus professor of finance at the University of Tennessee.

Black was UGA’s first African-American graduate of the university’s Terry College of Business. A professorship was established in his honor at UGA, according to the school. In addition, his name was one of three Black students who graduated at UGA to have their names used for a new dormitory, Black-Diallo-Miller Hall.

The graduate ceremony for master's and doctorial candidates takes place at 2 p.m. Friday at Stegeman. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are not required.

The commencement address will be delivered by Dale Green, dean of the Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.

Greene, the dean since 2015, plans to retire at the end of this year. He has received numerous teaching awards during his career and is heavily involved in the Boys Scouts of America.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA fall graduation ceremonies set for Friday at Stegeman