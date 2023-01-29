UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication, officials say
University of Georgia’s star quarterback and player who led the team to back-to-back national championships was arrested in Texas for public intoxication.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities say they were responding to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way.
TRENDING STORIES:
Search warrant leads to over 600 grams of meth, dozens of guns seized in north Georgia home
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
According to the Dallas police, when officers arrived, they found a man and determined he was intoxicated.
Authorities later identified him as Stetson Bennett, 25.
Bennett was arrested and taken to a city detention center. As of Sunday morning, he is still in custody.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to UGA officials for more information but have not heard back.
Bennett played a pivotal role in leading Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, against Alabama in 2022 and against TCU in 2023.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: