UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication, officials say

University of Georgia’s star quarterback and player who led the team to back-to-back national championships was arrested in Texas for public intoxication.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say they were responding to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way.

According to the Dallas police, when officers arrived, they found a man and determined he was intoxicated.

Authorities later identified him as Stetson Bennett, 25.

Bennett was arrested and taken to a city detention center. As of Sunday morning, he is still in custody.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to UGA officials for more information but have not heard back.

Bennett played a pivotal role in leading Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, against Alabama in 2022 and against TCU in 2023.

