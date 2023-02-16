UGA student narrowly missed by bullet fired by man in road rage with another car

A 20-year-old University of Georgia student was nearly hit by a bullet that she said was fired during an apparent road rage incident between two vehicles traveling on the Athens Perimeter.

“I never thought it would happen to me, but I’m thankful I was not hurt,” she told the Athens Banner-Herald on Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday as she was traveling on the bypass toward her exit at Danielsville Road and North Avenue.

Big verdict:Athens jury returns $4.3 million verdict in medical malpractice suit in man's death

Night attack: Athens man sentenced to 63 years for late-night attack on UGA student

The woman said she observed a blue Ford Explorer and a black Dodge Charger. The Explorer began swerving in the middle of the road and hitting its brakes, she said.

“I’ve seen this before and I pretty much knew he was road raging with another car,” said the student, who is from the metro Atlanta area.

“I saw the Charger try to hurry up and the Explorer would get in front of him and slam hard on his brakes. While that was going on I decided to slow down,” she said.

As she approached her exit, the Charger crossed over and headed for the same exit at which time she saw the driver of the Explorer with a gun, which he fired.

The bullet missed the Charger and hit the student’s car on the driver’s side in the back door and it lodged in the center console of the Toyota Camry, according to the Athens-Clarke police report.

“It scared me a lot and I was shaking,” she said. “I didn’t pull over until I got to my neighborhood which is located next to the exit.”

The student said her boyfriend came over to examine the car and they called police.

The police report shows only that the driver of the light blue Ford SUV was a white male with blond hair and wearing a tan hat and plaid shirt. The vehicle had a Madison County tag.

The man was the only person in the SUV, which continued on the bypass as the victim and the Charger left on the North Avenue exit.

Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday that authorities have not identified the shooter.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA student encountering a road rage on bypass almost hit by bullet