UGA student shocked to see who stole a package outside her front door

The theft of packages delivered and left outside homes is becoming common, but a University of Georgia student said Tuesday she was shocked upon seeing the thief.

The 20-year-old student was contacted and according to her report a package containing $234 worth of hair and skin care products was delivered March 3 to her apartment on East Broad Street in downtown Athens.

When the theft occurred, she wasn’t able to view the apartment’s security video until March 8, when she observed a driver for FedEx deliver the package. Then shockingly, she said the video shows an employee with the U.S. Postal Service arrive to drop off a package, then take her package.

She contacted the Post Office on March 16 and they were able to identify the employee, but the next day she said the Post Office advised the worker was no longer employed there.

She sent emails to the Post Office about recouping her loss, but never received a response, she said.

“I went to the post office three times, and they told me I needed to come back at better hours,” she said. “It was very, very frustrating, so I finally filed a (Athens-Clarke) police report and they called me back.

“Supposedly, I’ll get it back from somebody at some point. The USPS people said they will figure it out for me. We’ll see.”

