Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ bill that would impose death penalty — and other international stories you may have missed

59
Niamh Cavanagh
·Reporter
·4 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21 in Moscow.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21 in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)

The news this week was dominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Russia, signaling a deepening alliance between the two superpowers. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to show a united front after the two-day summit. But what were some of the stories that flew under the radar?

Here are three international news stories you may have missed this week from Yahoo’s partners.

Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ laws

Ugandan legislators participate in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations, at the Parliament building in Kampala on March 21.
Ugandan legislators participate in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations, at the Parliament building in Kampala on March 21. (Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters)

As reported by Time, Uganda’s Parliament in Kampala on Tuesday passed a bill that would make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ — legislation described by the United Nations’ human rights chief as “probably among the worst of its kind in the world.” The Anti-Homosexuality bill introduced several new regulations that would see anyone who is openly gay and advocates for LGBTQ rights severely punished.

The new bill proposes: The death penalty for those convicted of “aggravated homosexuality,” meaning sexual acts with minors, people with disabilities or with HIV; 20 years in prison for committing the “offense of homosexuality”; and 10 years in prison for attempting to commit a sexual act. The bill now heads to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who can veto it or sign it into law. The legislation has received worldwide condemnation, with National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stating Uganda could face economic repercussions if it’s made law.

Why it matters: The new bill is the latest in Uganda’s crackdown against homosexuality. The LGBTQ community had already been facing discrimination before Tuesday’s bill. In 2013, same-sex acts became outlawed with the punishment of life imprisonment. Following this, suicide rates in the LGBT community increased. The newest bill could see further discrimination and a possibility of mass violence against those who identify as LGBTQ.

More from Time here.

Nigerian politician convicted in U.K. for organ trafficking

These undated handout photos provided by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday, March 23, 2023 show from right, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
These undated handout photos provided by the London Metropolitan Police on March 23 show, from right, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice Ekweremadu and Dr. Obinna Obeta. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

CBS News reported on Thursday that a court in the U.K. convicted a senior Nigerian politician and his wife of attempted organ trafficking after bringing a 21-year-old man to England from Nigeria with the intention of getting their 25-year-old daughter a new kidney.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and Dr. Obinna Obeta, a “middleman,” were found guilty of conspiring to exploit the victim for his kidney. Prosecutors said the 21-year-old street trader was offered £7,000 (around $8,550) and opportunities within the U.K. The operation was to take place in an £80,000 (nearly $100,000) operation in London’s Royal Free Hospital — but it was only when the man was brought to the hospital and met with doctors that he realized what was happening. Investigators began to probe what happened when the victim ran away from London to a neighboring county, where police found him sleeping in a train station and in distress.

More from CBS News on this story here.

Drought in Somalia saw 43,000 die last year

At a children&#39;s burial ground, a local aid worker douses a water offering onto the grave of a 2-year-old girl, Iqra, who died from complications due to malnutrition the day before, in Doolow, Somalia.
At a children's burial ground, a local aid worker douses a water offering onto the grave of a 2-year-old girl, Iqra, who died from complications due to malnutrition the day before, in Doolow, Somalia. (Giles Clarke for the New York Times via Getty Images)

From the Independent: An estimated 43,000 people in Somalia died in 2022 during what was the country’s longest-ever drought, according to a new report. Somalia’s Federal Ministry of Health & Human Services, the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF found that at least half of the 43,000 were children under the age of 5. It is expected that 34,000 more are likely to die in the first half of this year.

Why it matters: Somalia has faced five consecutive failed rainy seasons, resulting in a food crisis. Alongside the lack of rain, the price of food has increased due to the war in Ukraine, causing further food insecurity. According to the UNICEF, at least 2 million children are at risk of malnutrition, and nearly half the country’s population is in need of humanitarian assistance.

Read more from the Independent here.

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda's new anti LGBTQ law met with defiance

    STORY: Members of Uganda's LGBTQ community are in shock and afraid for their lives -- after parliament passed a new bill that would make it a crime merely to identify as LGBTQ.The "Anti-Homosexuality Bill" passed with a near-unanimous majority on Tuesday.Same-sex relations are already illegal in Uganda -- and over 30 other African countries.The new law would introduce steep sentences... life in prison for same-sex relations and the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" -- which according to the bill, involves gay sex with people under 18 or when the perpetrator is HIV positive, among other categories.Advocate Frank Mugisha is one of a few Ugandans who live openly as gay. His charity for LGBTQ rights was shut down last year.“The last time the legislation was around, there were cases of suicide so, this time, this law is worse than the one that was here before because it has a death penalty and many people would be worried, many people would be scared."Supporters say it is needed to punish a broader array of LGBTQ activities, which they say threaten traditional values.The law also bans 'promoting and abetting' homosexuality as well as 'conspiracy to engage' in homosexuality.U.S. press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted grave concerns about Uganda's bill on Wednesday."If the AHA is signed into law and enacted, it would impinge upon universal human rights, jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV-AIDS, deter tourism and invest in Uganda, and damage Uganda's international reputation."The legislation will soon be sent to Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni to be signed into law. He has repeatedly denounced homosexuality.“If the law is signed by the president, the worst would be, mass and mass arrests of LGBTQ persons, mob violence towards the LGBTQ community, putting LGBTQ persons, I don’t know if they are going to be concentration camps or rehabilitation centers that are so discriminatory because many people are going to be internally displaced.”Mugisha said he would challenge the law in court on the grounds that it is unconstitutional, and violates various international treaties to which Uganda is a signatory.“We will go to all courts in Uganda, if need be, we will go to the international court as well but, we definitely have to go to court and challenge this law.”

  • Uganda LGBTQ leader says gay bill threatens homelessness

    A prominent leader of Uganda's LGBTQ community said Thursday he was worried about becoming "homeless,” describing anguished calls by others like him who are concerned for their safety after the passing of a harsh new anti-gay bill. “I am worried about being evicted,” said Frank Mugisha, head of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda. Mugisha spoke to The Associated Press amid growing pressure from the United Nations, the United States and others who are urging President Yoweri Museveni to block the legislation passed by lawmakers on Tuesday.

  • Uganda Escalates Anti-LGBTQ Laws with Death Penalty for ’Aggravated Homosexuality'

    Uganda is one of 30 African countries which bans same-sex acts, but the new legislation from the Parliament takes things a step further.

  • Texas Republicans have edge on kids and trans, drag issues. Now, watch them screw it up | Opinion

    Protecting children is a political winner. Restricting adults goes too far.

  • 4 ex-cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death barred from police

    Four of five former Memphis police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was handcuffed, brutally beaten and ignored by first responders for crucial minutes despite being barely conscious, can no longer work as law enforcement in Tennessee. The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, or P.O.S.T., voted Friday to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith. The state panel also approved the decision by Desmond Mills to surrender his certification.

  • 75-year-old woman found safe by python hunters a day after she vanished, Florida cops say

    The woman, who has dementia, was found in the Everglades, more than 300 miles from where she lives, police said.

  • US FDA proposes more rigorous trials for accelerated nod of cancer therapy

    The Food and Drug Administration's proposed recommendation follows criticism for the accelerated approval pathway, as well as an independent federal review into it after the controversial nod for Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. The FDA proposed using "randomized controlled trials" (RCT) where patients receive either a therapy or another alternate treatment, compared to conducting a trial testing the drug without a comparator, known as single-arm studies. Single-arm studies can be conducted in some cases, but those need to be discussed with the agency beforehand, it said.

  • Where’s the beef? Anthony Davis says ‘Me and Bron have one of the best relationships’ in NBA

    'They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.'

  • Mental health struggles are driving more college students to consider dropping out, survey finds

    A new survey shows that a significant number of college students struggle with their mental health, and a growing share have considered dropping out themselves.

  • Iowa schools are scrambling to comply with new transgender bathroom law

    Iowa schools are scrambling to comply with new transgender bathroom law

  • More victims come forward in case against former teacher Eric Fairman, accused of child sex abuse

    Channel 11 has learned a former youth coach and McKeesport teacher already in jail for alleged sexual abuse against children is facing more charges dating as far back as 2015.

  • See Interior Photos of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

    See interior photos of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, from the front to the back.

  • Prince William Is Accused of Lacking 'Real Credibility on Race' Since He Did Not Protect Meghan Markle

    Prince William recently stepped up to support the Alpha United Juniors soccer team in Bradford, England after the young athletes were the targets of racist comments. The Prince of Wales kindly wrote a letter to The Football Association, one of his patronages, to call out the abuse, but royal watchers aren’t cutting him any slack […]

  • White House floats cutting Uganda health aid over Anti-Homosexuality Act

    The White House reacted Wednesday to the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda, with National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warning of potential economic penalties.

  • Insurer's actions may force critically ill kids to seek care out of area| Chief medical officer

    Some patients who are now receiving care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for cancer, heart defects and other critical conditions may be forced to travel somewhere else due to an Anthem decision, Dr…

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate OK with Jan. 6 participant

    The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court said Thursday that he had no problem with someone who was on the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection campaigning for him across the state in the waning days of the high stakes race, calling his work “invaluable.” Dan Kelly on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter of himself standing side-by-side with conservative activist Scott Presler and thanking him for his work. Presler, a Virginia native, planned several “stop the steal” rallies in addition to being on the Capitol grounds the day of the insurrection.

  • Widespread condemnation as Uganda proposes death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’

    America, the United Nations and the UK have all condemned a new anti-gay bill passed in Uganda, with Washington suggesting it could trigger sanctions.

  • ‘I Don’t Buy It’: Lawmakers on Both Sides of the Aisle Scoff at TikTok CEO’s Vow to Protect U.S. Data from CCP

    Lawmakers from both parties expressed skepticism towards the TikTok CEO's claims that the app would protect U.S. data and American users from the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Justin Roiland: Domestic violence charges against Rick and Morty creator dropped

    Justin Roiland says he is "thankful" but is "deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported".

  • Worry and suspicion reign as once-dry Tulare Lake drowns California farmland

    As historic storms fill once-dry Tulare Lake and submerge prime California farmland, tensions are building over how to handle the swiftly rising floodwaters.