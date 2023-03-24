Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ bill that would impose death penalty — and other international stories you may have missed

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21 in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)

The news this week was dominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Russia, signaling a deepening alliance between the two superpowers. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to show a united front after the two-day summit. But what were some of the stories that flew under the radar?

Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ laws

Ugandan legislators participate in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations, at the Parliament building in Kampala on March 21. (Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters)

As reported by Time, Uganda’s Parliament in Kampala on Tuesday passed a bill that would make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ — legislation described by the United Nations’ human rights chief as “probably among the worst of its kind in the world.” The Anti-Homosexuality bill introduced several new regulations that would see anyone who is openly gay and advocates for LGBTQ rights severely punished.

The new bill proposes: The death penalty for those convicted of “aggravated homosexuality,” meaning sexual acts with minors, people with disabilities or with HIV; 20 years in prison for committing the “offense of homosexuality”; and 10 years in prison for attempting to commit a sexual act. The bill now heads to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who can veto it or sign it into law. The legislation has received worldwide condemnation, with National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stating Uganda could face economic repercussions if it’s made law.

Why it matters: The new bill is the latest in Uganda’s crackdown against homosexuality. The LGBTQ community had already been facing discrimination before Tuesday’s bill. In 2013, same-sex acts became outlawed with the punishment of life imprisonment. Following this, suicide rates in the LGBT community increased. The newest bill could see further discrimination and a possibility of mass violence against those who identify as LGBTQ.

Nigerian politician convicted in U.K. for organ trafficking

These undated handout photos provided by the London Metropolitan Police on March 23 show, from right, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice Ekweremadu and Dr. Obinna Obeta. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

CBS News reported on Thursday that a court in the U.K. convicted a senior Nigerian politician and his wife of attempted organ trafficking after bringing a 21-year-old man to England from Nigeria with the intention of getting their 25-year-old daughter a new kidney.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and Dr. Obinna Obeta, a “middleman,” were found guilty of conspiring to exploit the victim for his kidney. Prosecutors said the 21-year-old street trader was offered £7,000 (around $8,550) and opportunities within the U.K. The operation was to take place in an £80,000 (nearly $100,000) operation in London’s Royal Free Hospital — but it was only when the man was brought to the hospital and met with doctors that he realized what was happening. Investigators began to probe what happened when the victim ran away from London to a neighboring county, where police found him sleeping in a train station and in distress.

Drought in Somalia saw 43,000 die last year

At a children's burial ground, a local aid worker douses a water offering onto the grave of a 2-year-old girl, Iqra, who died from complications due to malnutrition the day before, in Doolow, Somalia. (Giles Clarke for the New York Times via Getty Images)

From the Independent: An estimated 43,000 people in Somalia died in 2022 during what was the country’s longest-ever drought, according to a new report. Somalia’s Federal Ministry of Health & Human Services, the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF found that at least half of the 43,000 were children under the age of 5. It is expected that 34,000 more are likely to die in the first half of this year.

Why it matters: Somalia has faced five consecutive failed rainy seasons, resulting in a food crisis. Alongside the lack of rain, the price of food has increased due to the war in Ukraine, causing further food insecurity. According to the UNICEF, at least 2 million children are at risk of malnutrition, and nearly half the country’s population is in need of humanitarian assistance.

