Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

2
·2 min read

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday.

The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher oil field in the Kikuube district was “a significant stride” toward achieving commercial oil production.

The project has been strongly criticized on environmental grounds.

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC, operates the field. Uganda is estimated to have recoverable oil reserves of at least 1.4 billion barrels.

Muyita also said construction is starting this year on the 897-mile (1,443-kilometer) East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, planned by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, between Uganda and the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania. Authorities have described it as the world’s longest heated oil pipeline.

The pipeline should be completed by 2025 as well, Muyita said.

Climate activists have raised concerns about the effects of the pipeline on local communities and the environment.

Uganda’s president last year was angered by a resolution by the European Union’s Parliament urging the international community to exert “maximum pressure” on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, as well as the project promoters and stakeholders, "to protect the environment and to put an end to the extractive activities in protected and sensitive ecosystems, including the shores of Lake Albert.”

The EU parliament had warned that the pipeline project placed 100,000 people “at imminent risk of displacement ... without proper guarantees of adequate compensation.”

Ugandan authorities see the pipeline as key to economic development and assert that oil wealth can lift millions out of poverty.

Uganda’s National Environmental Management Authority has sought to ease environmental concerns. And Muyita asserted that thousands of families displaced by the project have been compensated.

Recommended Stories

  • Rifle, hundreds of ammo rounds found at home of Monterey Park shooting suspect

    A gunman killed 11, shot more people celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night.

  • Eric Bailly: Drogba questions seven-game ban

    Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba questions the length of Eric Bailly's seven-game ban for a foul that hospitalised another player.

  • Two students dead and teacher injured in Des Moines shooting, suspect in custody

    Preston Walls, 18, has been arrested in connection with the shooting

  • Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems

    Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia's latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers. Researchers plan to develop a model with 175 billion parameters over time which would also be fluent in Danish and Norwegian, Nvidia said in a blog post. Funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Berzelius supercomputer was unveiled in 2021 at Linköping University featuring 60 of the fastest AI systems from Nvidia.

  • Sweden’s NATO Bid in Doubt After Erdogan Refuses Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after an activist burned Islam’s holy book in Stockholm at the weekend.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the

  • Boeing’s DC Powerbroker Rebuilds Clout After Fallout From 737 Max Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s rainmaker in Washington, a former auto lobbyist who goes by the nickname “Z,” is restoring some of the swagger that once made the aerospace giant a force on Capitol Hill.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price o

  • 12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

    A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. "This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

  • German green-light for Leopard tanks is 'secondary' issue, Poland says

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will ask Germany for permission to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but even without it Warsaw could send them as part of a coalition of countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breathe new momentum into its fight against Russian forces.

  • Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

    A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. The measure would impact Nike, which is based in Oregon and the state's largest employer. “It’s unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats worn by a subset of elite soccer players,” Democratic Oregon Sen. Floyd Prozanski, who introduced the bill, said in a news release issued Monday by animal rights groups.

  • On-Duty Lifeguard Wins Hawaii's 'Super Bowl of Surfing' While on His Break: 'I Can't Believe It'

    The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is held at Hawaii’s Waimea Bay

  • Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018. Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress.

  • Rita Ora Finally Addressed Rumors That She's in a Throuple with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

    Rita Ora addressed rumors that she's in a throuple with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson two years after they were spotted kissing.

  • U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

    Conference Board index has fallen 10 months in a row, indicating a recession is likely sometime this year.

  • Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo

    Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric. Serbia received that warning last week during a visit by a group of U.S. and European envoys who have stepped up efforts to defuse longtime tensions in the volatile Balkan region amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Serbia must talk, take part in dialogue and continue its European road,” Vucic said.

  • The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions along I-95 face messy commute as stronger storm looms

    Start your day with the latest weather news – Millions of Americans along the I-95 corridor will face a messy morning commute, and this isn't the only storm the FOX Forecast Center is tracking this week.

  • Bacteria are eating plastic dumped in the sea

    The mystery of where plastic goes after it is dumped in the ocean has long puzzled scientists.

  • Giant Wind Turbines Keep Mysteriously Falling Over. This Shouldn't Be Happening.

    Giant wind turbines keep mysteriously falling over, which shouldn't be happening. Production issues may be to blame for the increase in failures.

  • Scrub Hub: Passing a wind farm, I see some turbines spinning and others motionless. Why?

    For this edition of Scrub Hub, we examine why adjacent wind turbines don't always appear to be operating at the same time.

  • Scientists Have a Genius Plan: Turn Abandoned Mines Into Gravity Batteries

    With millions of abandoned mines worldwide, a new study provides a compelling argument for their inclusion in a green energy future.

  • Camarillo's desalter plant begins supplying drinking water

    Camarillo's North Pleasant Valley Groundwater Deslater started producing 1 million gallons of drinking water per day earlier this month.