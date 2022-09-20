Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever

RODNEY MUHUMUZA
·1 min read

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.

They said in a statement that it's still unknown how the man became infected with Ebola. He lived in the central Ugandan town of Mubende, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala.

Six other people in the same area died earlier in September after suffering “a strange illness," said the statement.

Ebola, which is spread by contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, manifests as a deadly hemorrhagic fever. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding.

Uganda has had multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in 2000 that killed hundreds.

