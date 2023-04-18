Uganda country profile

map of Uganda

Landlocked Uganda has transformed itself from a country with a troubled past to one of relative stability and prosperity.

Since its independence from Britain in 1962, the east African nation has endured a military coup, followed by a brutal military dictatorship which ended in 1979, disputed elections in 1980. and a five-year war that brought current President Yoweri Museveni to power in 1986.

The country has also had to contend with a brutal 20-year insurgency in the north, led by the Lord's Resistance Army.

LEADER

President: Yoweri Museveni

Yoweri Museveni and his National Resistance Movement have ruled Uganda since seizing power in 1986.

Mr Museveni has been credited with restoring relative stability and economic prosperity following years of civil war and repression under Milton Obote and Idi Amin.

MEDIA

Uganda is a pioneer in the liberalisation of the media in Africa.

It boasts a vibrant media sector, with nearly 200 private radio stations and dozens of television stations and print outlets, although circulation numbers have declined in recent years.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Uganda's history:

The eccentric leader Idi Amin expelled Uganda's Asians

1894 - Uganda declared a British protectorate.

1962 - Independence: Federal constitution with Mutesa, King of Buganda, as president and Milton Obote as prime minister.

1967-71 - Milton Obote seizes power in a coup and abolishes Uganda's tribal kingdoms.

1971-79 - Military leader Idi Amin seizes power - hundreds of thousands die during his rule.

1972 - Amin expels thousands of Ugandan Asians.

1978-79 - Uganda invades Tanzania but Tanzania retaliates, forcing Amin to flee the country.

1980-85 - Milton Obote returns to power, but is deposed in a military coup.

1986 - Rebel leader Yoweri Museveni seizes power, heralding a period of stability and improved human rights.

2005 - Referendum endorses multi-party politics but lifts presidential term limits.