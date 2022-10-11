Uganda Ebola outbreak: First death recorded in capital Kampala

Patience Atuhaire - BBC News, Kampala
·2 min read
A health worker puts on PPE at the Ebola Treatment Centre in Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on 10 October, 2022
Health workers in Uganda wear protective clothing to treat Ebola patients

An Ebola patient has died at a hospital in Uganda's capital, the health ministry has confirmed.

He was the 19th victim in the current outbreak of the deadly virus but the first to die in Kampala.

There have been 54 confirmed cases in Uganda but no others have been recorded in the city.

Twenty people have recovered including five medics from the first hospital where a case was treated. They were discharged on Tuesday.

The person who died in Kampala was already known to the authorities as having potentially come into contact with the virus.

He was from outside the city but Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the man ran away from his village, disguised his identity and visited a traditional healer in a different region.

He died at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital last Friday, but the death has only just been confirmed.

Dr Aceng said that teams which treated him were alert to the dangers and had protected themselves, because the patient arrived at the hospital when he was seriously ill.

Forty-two people who he may have come into contact with have been identified and are being followed up.

Ebola spreads between humans by direct contact with bodily fluids and contaminated environments. Funerals can be a particular risk if mourners have direct contact with the body.

Dr Aceng added that there are currently no other confirmed Ebola cases in Kampala, although the city and surrounding districts are considered high risk.

The outbreak began in September in Mubende district, 80km (50 miles) west of the capital.

A 24-year-old-man was the first known Ebola death, and six members of his family also died. Four health workers have also been among the victims, including a doctor from Tanzania.

Medics had previously expressed concern about the lack of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks. They had also called for Mubende to be put under quarantine.

However, President Yoweri Museveni ruled out restrictions, saying: "Ebola is not spread like corona[virus]" as it is not an airborne disease.

No effective Ebola vaccine is available yet, because the Sudan strain circulating in central Uganda is different to the Zaire strain that has afflicted West Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo and which can be immunised against.

Experts say it is unrealistic to think Ebola will ever be eradicated, but with swift action and effective contact tracing it is now easier to prevent a crisis.

A map of Uganda showing the location of the Ebola outbreak
A map of Uganda showing the location of the Ebola outbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange Bittrex fined $53 million by U.S. Treasury Dept

    The fines of more than $24 million and $29 million were announced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), respectively. The OFAC alleged that Bittrex failed to prevent people located in the sanctioned jurisdictions of Ukraine's Crimea region, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria from using its platform between March 2014 and December 2017.

  • Zelenskyy and Putin could meet at G-20 summit

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both agreed to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Indonesian news outlet SINDOnews on Oct. 11.

  • Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting peace plan for war in Ukraine

    Tesla CEO mentions Crimea staying in Russian hands and permanent Ukrainian neutrality among conditions pushed by Russian president, Ian Bremmer writes

  • Japan welcomes solo travelers after 2 years of COVID-19 restrictions

    Japan is welcoming solo travelers for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut its borders for tourism. Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what you need to know before booking the flight.

  • With severe flu season on the horizon, local medical experts push for vaccinations for all

    Local medical experts are bracing for a worse-than-usual flu season are urging most residents to minimize their risk by getting a flu shot.

  • Israeli soldier killed by Palestinian militant in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier was killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank, the army announced, saying that forces were searching for the attackers. It was the latest in a wave of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the area. It came days after a female Israeli soldier was killed at a checkpoint in east Jerusalem, and 24 hours after a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died of wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

  • JD Vance, Tim Ryan meet for first Ohio Senate debate as polls show tight race

    After weeks of back and forth negotiating on the time, the hosts and the venue, Ohio Senate nominees Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance faced off on Monday for their first debate. Ryan and Vance, the Democratic and Republican candidates vying for retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat, argued their case on stage hosted by Fox 8 News in Cleveland. The winner could determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Bills QB Josh Allen has big day before showdown vs. Chiefs

    Josh Allen was on fire against the Steelers.

  • What Happens If I Get COVID-19 and the Flu at the Same Time?

    Doctors are preparing for the worst-case scenario if more people are co-infected with both influenza and COVID-19 this winter.

  • G7 vows to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Tuesday to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences. "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said. "We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

  • King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says

    King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

  • The best microscope photos of 2022 reveal a hidden world of dino-bone crystals, human tongue bacteria, and slime mold

    Scientists peer through microscopes, stitch and stack hundreds of images, and tint nerves, cells, and bacteria to create these award-winning photos.

  • UN flight from rebel-held Yemen capital returns 129 migrants

    The U.N. returned 129 Ethiopian migrants stranded in war-torn Yemen to their homeland Tuesday in its first humanitarian repatriation flight to depart from the rebel-held capital of Sanaa this year. The United Nations' International Organization for Migration has facilitated the voluntary return of more than 1, 800 mostly East African migrants from Yemen this year. The migration agency said in a news release Tuesday that many of the passengers on the voluntary flight from Sanaa to Adis Ababa were unaccompanied minors and individuals with medical conditions.

  • Shop the Best Prime Day Deals On Home Goods & Furniture

    Spruce up your home with Amazon Prime Day deals on furniture, vacuums, mattresses and more. Save big on iRobot, Shark and Casper before Black Friday.

  • Do I need a colonoscopy? Doctors speak about effectiveness after controversial study

    New study on colonoscopy finds they may not be that effective at preventing colon cancer, death. But you still need regular colon cancer screening, doctors say.

  • New York flu season off to early, aggressive start. What you need to know

    NY's flu tally this season so far is four times higher than last year, as fears of an especially tough fall-winter for respiratory illnesses looms

  • Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

    Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university.

  • Russia has added Meta to a list of 'extremist' and 'terrorist' organizations, a report says

    Meta's services, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, are set to be cut off in Russia after it was added to the list of terrorists and extremists.

  • This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastAs the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading su

  • Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing

    Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.