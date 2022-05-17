Uganda announces withdrawal of troops from east Congo

FILE PHOTO: Congolese civilians carry their belongings at the Bunagana border crossing point
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoweri Museveni
    Yoweri Museveni
    President of Uganda reelected

KAMPALA (Reuters) -Uganda will pull troops from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, the military said on Tuesday, after a joint operation against Islamist insurgents since late last year.

President Yoweri Museveni's government sent hundreds of soldiers into east Congo in December to join the Congolese military in an assault on the bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about 2 weeks according to our original agreement," tweeted Uganda's land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using the code name Shujaa which is Swahili for "hero".

"It was supposed to last for 6 months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander-in-Chief or CDF (chief of defence forces), I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in 2 weeks," added Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni's son.

Uganda's deployment of at least 1,700 soldiers constituted the largest foreign intervention in Congo in over a decade, apart from a United Nations peacekeeping operation.

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

There was no reason given for the planned Ugandan withdrawal or update on the status of the operation against the ADF.

Uganda blamed the group for a triple suicide bombing in its capital Kampala on Nov. 16, which killed seven people, including the bombers.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mali's military junta pulls out of regional G5 Sahel force

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali is pulling out of a multi-national military force in West Africa's Sahel region combatting an Islamist insurgency, the country's military junta said in a statement on Sunday. The G5 Sahel force, which includes troops from Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, was set up in 2017 to counter jihadists who have swept across the region in recent years, killing thousands of people and forcing millions to flee their homes. The statement by Mali's junta, which ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and took power in a 2020 coup, blamed a lack of progress in the fight against the Islamists and the failure to hold recent meetings in Mali.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai achieved its long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID cases outside quarantine zones on Tuesday but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, three days with no new cases in the community usually means "zero COVID" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions. North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media outlet KCNA said on Tuesday.

  • Premier League table

    If it's the 2021-22 Premier League standings you're after, you've come to the right place.

  • German prosecutors seek 5 years for alleged ex-Nazi guard

    German prosecutors on Tuesday sought a five-year prison sentence for a 101-year-old man who is on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, where he allegedly worked between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. Prosecutor Cyrill Klement told the defendant that he “accepted the dehumanization of the victims,” news agency dpa reported.

  • Chelsea Football Club Sale Hits Snag Over Debt Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Todd Boehly’s £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover of Chelsea FC has hit a snag amid disagreements between the UK government and the club’s owner Roman Abramovich over the terms of the deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very Hi

  • Former Auburn wide receiver waived by Seahawks

    The former Auburn wideout will have to try his chances elsewhere.

  • In crisis-hit Sri Lanka, India holds all the cards

    A prime minister overthrown, a besieged president, a central bank exhausted of dollars, and a people gobsmacked by an unprecedented economic crisis. Everyone has lost something in Sri Lanka. There’s been only one beneficiary: India.

  • Regions: series of explosions in Mykolaiv, massive attacks in Donbas

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022, 08:35 Luhansk Oblast is under constant fire from the Russians, especially Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Donetsk Oblast is also under heavy fire, including industrial facilities.

  • Pope's recipe to heal his painful knee? A shot of tequila

    Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis' bad knee. According to a viral video of the pope at the end of a recent audience, Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila. Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square when he stopped near a group of Mexican seminarians from the Legion of Christ who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing.

  • Did Rob Gronkowski just give a hint that he’s not coming back?

    Rob Gronkowski's ominous comment on an Instagram post might suggest that he's planning to hang up his cleats for a second time

  • Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

    After warnings that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would have consequences, Putin is saying that it does not pose a threat to Russia.

  • Ukraine officials declare mission complete, start evacuating troops from Mariupol steel mill

    The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.

  • A Marine special-operations veteran training Ukrainians to fight explains how they've been able to fend off Russia's invasion

    Ukrainian troops have faced "experiences that few of us in the West have shared," Andy Milburn, a US Marine veteran training Ukrainians, told Insider.

  • South Korean ex-navy seal shares story of fighting in Ukraine

    Ken Rhee, a former South Korean navy seal and now a soldier of the International Legion fighting for Ukraine, spoke to NV about his combat experience, impressions of the Ukrainian military strategy and the local climate.

  • Christopher Steele, the spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' Trump dossier, says sources tell him Putin is seriously ill

    Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.

  • Ukrainian air defence shoots down 11 Russian aerial targets, aircraft destroys Russian crossing

    Valentyna Romanenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 00:07 On 15 May, Ukrainian Air Defences destroyed 11 Russian aerial targets; Ukrainian attack aircraft destroyed a Russian crossing over the Inhulets River.

  • Russian analyst says Putin regime's missile threats against Finland are a joke

    Analyst Mikhail Khodaryonok said "virtually the entire world is against us" and that Russian viewers should be aware of the situation in Ukraine.

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • Russian army pushing forward in three directions in Donbas region

    The Donbas operational zone remains the center point of invading Russian forces’ operations, with the enemy constantly trying to advance to increase its control over more Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in an update on May 16.