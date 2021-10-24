Uganda: Suspected bomb attack in Kampala after terror warnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Police at scene of blast
Police have cordoned off the scene of the blast in Kampala

At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in a suspected terrorist bombing in Uganda's capital, Kampala, authorities say.

The blast went off on Saturday night at a bar, scattering panicked revellers onto the street in the aftermath.

President Yoweri Museveni said suspected terrorists may have planted a package in a plastic bag.

The explosion comes one week after the UK government issued an alert about terrorism in Uganda.

It warned British citizens in the East African country - where attacks of this kind are rare - that "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks". It advised them to be vigilant at public places, including restaurants and bars.

Police have cordoned off the scene of the blast - a venue popular for roasted pork and beer, in a largely residential area on the city outskirts, the BBC's Patience Atuhaire reports from the scene.

Forensic investigators are entering to gather evidence, amid a heavy security presence.

Forensic teams
Forensic teams are scouring the site for evidence

A local mayor told the BBC the community are fearful and wonder why anyone would target their neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses told local media that two men came into the premises with what seemed to be a bottle in a plastic bag. However, police are yet to verify what kind of device went off.

Mr Museveni said on Twitter that the blast seemed to be a terrorist act and promised to catch the perpetrators.

"The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don't respect life," he said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

In 2010, 74 people were killed in bomb blasts that went off at venues in Kampala where football fans were watching the screening of the World Cup final. The masterminds of the attacks, from the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, are serving life sentences.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thanks, Bass Hall, for letting Fort Worth enjoy the musical ‘Come From Away’ safely

    Unlike Eric Clapton, this favorite Fort Worth venue put the safety of its patrons first. | Opinion

  • Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN humanitarian flight to turn back

    Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight.

  • The Gravedigger's Wife: Somali love story wins Africa's top film prize

    Somali film The Gravedigger's Wife focuses on the lengths people go to save a loved one.

  • Norfolk sand: Has a colossal experiment worked?

    Millions of tonnes of sand were shifted to part of the Norfolk coast - have they held back the sea?

  • Uganda's president says deadly blast likely a terrorist act

    An explosion at an eatery in Uganda's capital was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday. Museveni said three people entered the eatery in a suburb of Kampala on Saturday evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. Police, who have sealed off the scene, said a bomb squad is investigating the explosion, which for many revived painful memories of a deadly bombing in 2010 that killed over 70 people in Kampala.

  • Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

    Taiwanese and U.S. officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country's half decade since accession to the global body. Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

  • 'Inexperienced’ Armorer on Baldwin Set Raised Alarm Bells on Prior Film

    KOB TV News/Handout via ReutersThere were previous concerns raised about the 24-year-old armorer who was hired on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, with two production sources telling The Daily Beast that filming on the set of her last movie was briefly stopped after she allegedly gave a gun to an 11-year-old actress without checking it properly.“She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again,” said a source, who worked alongside armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on the upcoming

  • U.S. airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda senior leader, Pentagon says

    U.S. Central Command said that early indications did not reveal any civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

  • Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

    Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai. He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Cheney's Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be Dropped

    WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund

  • Yuge Flop: Michael Flynn Headlines Sparsely Attended Pro-Trump, Anti-Vaxx Event

    Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up

  • Anthony Scaramucci is rooting for DWAC because he thinks it will keep Donald Trump from running in 2024

    Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he is hoping that the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merging with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group will keep Trump from running for president in 2024. The SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is headed for a weekly gain of 1,345%, and shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) an advertising startup that has been associated with the Trump in the past, surged over 600% on Friday.

  • 'Law And Order' GOP 'Coddles Criminals' Like Steve Bannon, Accuses Scathing Editorial

    Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.

  • Bob Woodward finds 'seven conspiratorial actions' by Trump and Bannon

    Investigative journalist Bob Woodward said his reporting shows "seven conspiratorial actions" between former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Taliban says ISIS-K no threat, but bloodshed tells a different story

    "We can completely guarantee security for the Afghan people," a Taliban commander told CBS News, days after a mosque bombing killed more than 50 people.

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • Jake Tapper Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has 'Issues' After Her Rant On Bannon Vote

    "Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.