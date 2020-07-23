Uganda - where security forces may be more deadly than coronavirus

Eric Mutasiga's mother, Joyce Namugalu Mutasiga, has to support his family after he was killed by police

In Uganda, at least 12 people have allegedly been killed by security officers enforcing measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus, while the country has only just confirmed its first death from Covid-19. Patience Atuhaire has been meeting some of those affected by the violence.

Joyce Namugalu Mutasiga speaks to me as she fries small pancakes, known as kabalagala, over a woodfire, her words coming out in short, crisp sentences punctuated with long silences.

"Somebody is moving away from you and then you shoot him? At least they would have said sorry, because his life will never be back, and now I am going to struggle with the children," she says, straining to bottle up her emotions.

The 65-year-old is now the main bread-winner for a family of eight.

Mrs Mutasiga wants the police to apologise over the death of her son More

Two of her grandchildren, aged three and five, too young to grasp the full scale of what has befallen them, run across the yard pointing to a car in the yard: "Take a photo of daddy's car!"

In June, nearly three weeks after he was reportedly shot in the leg by a Ugandan policeman, Eric Mutasiga died from his wounds. His last moments were in an operating theatre in the country's Mulago Hospital, according to his mother.

The 30-year-old headteacher was one of those allegedly killed by security forces enforcing a coronavirus lockdown.

Members of the security forces have been enforcing the lockdown measures More

The killings are believed to have been at the hands of policemen, soldiers and members of an armed civilian force called the Local Defence Unit (LDU).

Since March, they have been jointly manning roadblocks to ensure that people stick to the control measures, including a ban on motorcycle taxis (known locally as boda bodas) and a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Many Ugandans are wary as they approach these roadblocks not knowing what might happen, but on 13 May trouble came to Mr Mutasiga's home.

As well as running the Merrytime Primary school, the father of three had a small shop next to his home on the edge of Mukono, about an hour's drive east of the capital, Kampala.

On that Wednesday, policemen and members of the LDU were arresting people found breaking the lockdown rules by working after 19:00.

'You didn't train me'

Mr Mutasiga's employee, a young man working at the chapati stall outside the shop, had just been detained.

"I begged [the policemen] to forgive him. The two officers debated amongst themselves whether to let him go," the headteacher later explained to local journalists.

Then, as people gathered round, things got heated.

"One of the policemen started to say I wasn't the one who trained him. He said he could even shoot me.

"As I turned to leave, [one policeman] shot in the air. I turned to see what happened, and saw him aim directly at me.

"The bullet went right into my left leg and I fell. They got on their motorcycle really quickly and rode away."

He made those comments as he was being wheeled into hospital - the police have not verified his account.

"Some family members have suggested we go to court. But the police have not revealed the shooter's identify, so who would I sue?"", Source: Joyce Namugalu Mutasiga, Source description: Victim's mother, Image: More