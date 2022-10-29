Ugandan Asians in Peterborough celebrate 50 years in 'welcoming city'

Republic of Uganda high commissioner, Nimisha Madhvani (second from left), spoke in front of the crowd of about 100 people

Peterborough has celebrated its Ugandan Asian community on the 50th anniversary of their desperate arrival into the city.

About 27,000 fled to the UK after they were expelled by Uganda's president, General Idi Amin.

Peterborough City Council said it offered 50 families a house and a promise of a job.

The high commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, Nimisha Madhvani, was the guest of honour at a civic reception.

"They welcomed the Ugandan Asians," said Ms Madhvani.

"The religious beliefs that people had, they continued, and they built over here, and I think it's wonderful to see."

Rizwan Rahemtulla, president of the Husaini Islamic Centre in the city, was one of those arriving with nothing but one suitcase and £50 between the family.

Mr Rahemtulla said: "It is a celebration that Peterborough opened their arms, allowed us Ugandan Asians here, gave us that warmth and that welcome, and I'm celebrating the fact that I am a true, proud, Peterborian."

His 92-year-old father, Fazle-Abbas Rahemtulla, said: "Anything you need, they are prepared to help you and we are very thankful."

About 100 people, including local councillors and police representatives, were at the civic reception on Saturday.

The Ugandan flag was raised from the town hall and Ms Madhvani toured local mosques, Hindu temples and Sikh temples.

