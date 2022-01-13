Ugandan children back to school after nearly 2-year Covid closure

Oxygen

Former Theranos scientist Erika Cheung admits she was “star-struck” by Elizabeth Holmes the first time she met the company’s founder during a job interview, but said the dream job quickly turned into a “nightmare.” Cheung suspected employees at the highly-secretive blood testing firm were being spied on at work and said she felt physically ill when she realized the company was lying to investors and patients about the capabilities of its highly-touted technology, which they boasted could perform