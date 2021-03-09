Uganda's Bobi Wine calls for peaceful protests after polls

  • Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, speaks at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Wine says he will withdraw a legal petition that sought to overturn the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in last month's presidential election, charging that Uganda's courts are filled with "yes-men" appointed by Museveni and that he did not expect a fair decision from the panel of nine judges. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
  • Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, speaks at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Wine says he will withdraw a legal petition that sought to overturn the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in last month's presidential election, charging that Uganda's courts are filled with "yes-men" appointed by Museveni and that he did not expect a fair decision from the panel of nine judges. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
1 / 2

Uganda Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, speaks at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Wine says he will withdraw a legal petition that sought to overturn the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in last month's presidential election, charging that Uganda's courts are filled with "yes-men" appointed by Museveni and that he did not expect a fair decision from the panel of nine judges. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RODNEY MUHUMUZA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine is calling for peaceful protests in the aftermath of presidential elections, charging that electoral authorities are “grappling with forged results” that showed victory for President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Sentamu, spoke on Tuesday, the day after police warned in a statement that some opposition politicians were planning “nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with Kampala,” the capital. That statement warned that police had “deployed strategically to counter these illegal acts."

Wine on Tuesday asserted that the East African country’s constitution allows peaceful protests.

“Ugandans must now rise to the occasion and resist Museveni and his regime of blood,” he said. “As we have been saying, we are nonviolent and lawful. Our philosophy stands firm. People power is stronger than the people in power.”

Museveni was declared the winner of the Jan. 14 elections with 58% of the vote while Wine had 35%. Wine called those results fraudulent, citing cases of soldiers allegedly stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations.

Uganda's top court last week permitted Wine to withdraw a petition his attorneys had filed seeking to invalidate Museveni's reelection. Wine said he no longer had confidence in the panel of nine justices, accusing the court of bias.

Museveni dismissed allegations of vote-rigging after electoral authorities announced his victory, calling the elections “the most cheating-free” since Uganda’s independence from Britain in 1962.

Museveni, a former guerilla leader who took power by force in 1986 and has since been elected six times, is popular among many Ugandans for bringing relative stability and security. Museveni himself has castigated former leaders such as Idi Amin, whose regime was notorious for kidnappings and extrajudicial killings.

But opposition figures such as Wine accuse Museveni of increasingly ruling like his predecessors. They say corruption and alleged abuses by the security forces have become more widespread as Museveni tries to extend his rule.

“Many of our brothers and sisters disappeared and they've never been seen again,” Wine said on Tuesday, speaking of alleged disappearances in the aftermath of the presidential vote. “Those who have been lucky to return have spoken of being subjected to unspeakable torture and brutality.”

Some of the victims had been castrated, he said.

Museveni recently dismissed allegations that his forces have illegally detained civilians, saying his army “is a disciplined force” and that his party “does not kill” its opponents. But he acknowledged that he had beefed up security ahead of the elections by deploying soldiers from a commando unit previously deployed in Somalia who “killed a few” people he described as terrorists.

Uganda has never seen a peaceful transfer of power, one reason why even some within Museveni's party openly say he must groom a successor.

Recommended Stories

  • Ruling RHDP party wins majority in Ivory Coast's parliamentary election

    Ivory Coast's ruling party won 58% of seats in parliamentary elections, results showed on Sunday, strengthening President Alassane Ouattara's hand to pursue his political agenda. Ouattara's allies faced a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors, Henri Konan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo, but they failed to mount a sufficient challenge. Ouattara's Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party took 147 of 255 seats.

  • Hurtful and upsetting - some Britons empathize with Meghan over racism

    Out of the blizzard of media coverage of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's TV interview, the thing that stood out for young Londoner Binta Barr was that their son's skin colour had been discussed within the royal family before his birth. Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, said that when she was pregnant with Archie and living as a senior royal in Britain, there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son's skin might be. "That was really hurtful to a lot of people to be honest, especially because I'm Black as well," Barr said when asked for her reaction to Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States on Sunday.

  • Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Before Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Unlike many stars, Bethenny Frankel is not Team Meghan. Find out what the Real Housewives of New York City alum said about the pregnant Duchess of Sussex before her Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • KB Home (KBH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $43.47, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session.

  • Napoli's Osimhen named in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad

    Nigeria have called up Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho after a difficult time in Italy, officials said Tuesday.

  • Conservative Group to Spend $10M on Election Security Reform Efforts in Swing States

    Heritage Action for America, a nonprofit branch of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, will spend $10 million on election security law reform efforts in eight swing states, according to a new report. The effort will including digital and television ads, volunteer issue advocacy campaigns and lobbying state legislatures directly in eight swing states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin, according to Fox News. “Fair elections are essential for every policy debate in the future,” Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said in a statement. “We are working to help state lawmakers restore trust in our elections, ensure transparency, and protect the rights of every American to a fair election. This is our number one priority, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes.” The effort comes after the House on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, a sweeping election and voter rights reform bill, with a vote of 220-to-210. No Republicans joined Democrats in approving the bill. The bill would eliminate all voter I.D. requirements; mandate no-excuse absentee voting in all states; make it more difficult for states to clean up outdated voter rolls; and mandate automatic voter registration for people who are registered with state or federal offices within a state. The measure is likely to be a tough sell in the evenly divided Senate: conservative groups have launched a $5 million campaign in an attempt to coax moderate Senate Democrats to oppose rule changes needed to pass the bill. Republicans have been critical of the bill, saying it serves as unwanted federal interference into states’ authority to run their own elections, though Democrats have argued that the measure is needed to help combat voter suppression. Heritage Action’s efforts are partially in response to the bill, Anderson told Fox News. “Fair and free elections matter to every American,” Anderson said. “While we are working to prevent federal election takeovers like HR 1, voting safeguards have to start with the states. That is why we are now deploying Heritage Action’s extensive grassroots network for state-level advocacy for the first time ever.” The group will press for stricter rules on voter I.D., citizenship verification and ballot harvesting. Heritage Action will also advocate for laws that will make it easier for states to clean their voter rolls and for election observers to oversee the voting and ballot-counting processes.

  • Ugandan opposition leader urges protests against Museveni's rule

    Opposition leader Bobi Wine on Tuesday called on Ugandans to "rise up peacefully and unarmed" in protest against President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African country for nearly four decades.

  • Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

    Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year's European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup. The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's European tournament. Löw is the longest-serving coach of a national team and has been in charge for 189 games.

  • Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

    Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations. Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims. Meghan and Harry Oprah interview live reaction How the British press responded Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids. In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied. The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

  • Review: An Ohio hospital reveals all the ills of health care

    For the reader, it’s hard to avoid an abiding sense of sadness and shame that creeps in about halfway through “The Hospital: Life, Death and Dollars in a Small American Town,” when it becomes clear that a health care company’s insatiable drive for more money has overcome the high ideals of patient care, of ministering to people in their hours of greatest need. As author Brian Alexander shows, the history of the hospital in Bryan, Ohio, parallels America’s struggle to come to some consensus on how to provide health care.

  • Mystery FBI dig was secret search for lost Civil War gold, documents reveal

    Legend says coins were lost in 1863 on their way to the US Mint in Philadelphia

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Confirm Their Second Child, a Baby Girl, Is Due This Summer

    The Sussexes shared with Oprah that they are expecting the newest member of their family later this year.

  • Top 15 Most Valuable African Companies

    In this article, we discuss the Top 15 Most Valuable African Companies. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the African economy, go directly to the Top 5 Most Valuable African Companies. In today’s multi-polar world, Africa is no longer a land of exploitation. It’s rather a hub of business activity and investments. […]

  • Republican Party says it'll keep using Trump's name

    The Republican Party plans to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in their marketing material, a GOP lawyer said on Monday, despite a request by Trump last week to stop doing so.Trump's lawyers had sent a cease-and-desist letter on Friday to the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional and Senate campaigns, ramping up tension between Trump and the GOP.A Trump adviser said on Saturday that he was sensitive to the use of his name for branding purposes, and was irked that the three groups have supported Republicans who voted to impeach him over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.In their response, the RNC's top lawyer said Trump "reaffirmed" party leadership over the weekend that he approves the current use of his name.The party also argued it had QUOTE "every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech."A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.But in a statement late on Monday, Trump declared "No more money for RINOS," or "Republicans in Name Only."He added QUOTE "They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base."Trump instead urged supporters to donate to his own Save America super PAC to raise money for handpicked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections.Some of them are expected to challenge Republican incumbents Trump considers disloyal.

  • Kanye West Is Back Working on 'DONDA' Album, According to CyHi

    During a recent interview, Kanye West's frequent collaborator and good friend CyHi revealed that Yeezy is back working on the 'DONDA' album.

  • NYPD Installs 200 More Surveillance Cameras After Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

    New York City is stepping up its fight against anti-Asian hate crimes with 200 additional surveillance cameras. The cameras were installed last Thursday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s hate crimes action plan, with more to come in the future. “I want to ensure every New Yorker that you have the right to walk down our streets, ride our transit system and live your everyday lives unmolested, and not targeted in unprovoked attacks for the way you speak, look or what you believe,” said Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commander of the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit, according to CBS New York.

  • Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka appear in Nike ad celebrating Black female athletes

    Nike is showing love to Black women in new campaign. The retail giant launched its ‘We Play Real,’ campaign on Sunday showing solidarity with Black women athletes just in time for International Women’s Day. “It’s not magic,” said playwright and actress Dominique Fishback, 29, who narrates the video featuring stars like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, per People Magazine.

  • Royals smile and wave as palace faces growing pressure to respond to bombshell interview

    "It will not be a knee-jerk reaction from Buckingham Palace. This is going to be a very thought-through, considered response," a royal expert says.

  • Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

    The former first round pick played just four snaps all year, and tweeted he was "done with" Tennessee last month.

  • U.S. says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

    Most U.S. visa applicants who were denied because of former President Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department said on Monday. President Joe Biden overturned Trump's so-called Muslim ban on Jan. 20, his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience" in his proclamation. State Department spokesman Ned Price said applicants who were refused visas prior to Jan. 20, 2020, must submit new applications and pay a new application fee.