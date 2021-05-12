Uganda's Yoweri Museveni: How an ex-rebel has stayed in power for 35 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patience Atuhaire - BBC News, Kampala
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Composite of pictures of Yoweri Museveni
Composite of pictures of Yoweri Museveni

Ugandans under the age of 35 - and that is more than three-quarters of the population - have only known one president.

Yoweri Museveni, who came to power on the back of an armed uprising in 1986, has defied the political laws of gravity which have felled other long-serving leaders in the region.

The 76-year-old's time at the top has been accompanied by a long period of peace and big developmental changes for which many are grateful. But he has managed to maintain his grip on power through a mixture of encouraging a personality cult, employing patronage, compromising independent institutions and sidelining opponents.

During the last election five years ago when he addressed the issue of stepping down, he asked: "How can I go out of a banana plantation I have planted that has started bearing fruits?"

For this revolutionary the harvest is still not over.

My introduction to the president came in the 1990s in the form of a school play in which the turbulence of the Milton Obote and Idi Amin years was acted out.

The piece climaxed on 26 January 1986, with Mr Museveni's National Resistance Army liberating the country, bringing an end to wars and senseless killings.

It is this image of the man as liberator and peace-bringer that many Ugandans have been raised on, and are reminded of at every opportunity.

Presidential press-ups

He is also a fatherly and grandfatherly figure.

Many young Ugandans refer to the president by the nickname "Sevo", and he fondly calls them Bazukulu (meaning grandchildren in the Luganda language).

But the family man does not see himself as a typical ageing patriarch, reclining in his favourite chair with his children and grandchildren fussing around.

In his campaign for his sixth elected term in office, which feels like it started straight after the previous election, he traversed the country, launching factories, opening roads and new markets.

And with an eye on his relatively youthful challenger, 38-year-old former pop star Bobi Wine, Mr Museveni was keen to show his vitality. Last year, to encourage exercise during lockdown he was filmed doing press-ups, and then repeated the trick several times including in front of cheering students in November.

"If your father loves you, he has to empower you. In the next five years, 'Sevo' will make sure that when we finish school, we are able to get jobs," 25-year-old Angela Kirabo says, touching on the issue of youth unemployment, which is a major source of concern.

The economics graduate is a proud Muzukulu (grandchild), having grown up in a family supporting the governing National Resistance Movement (NRM). She also served as vice-chairperson of the party's chapter at university and thinks the president still has a lot to offer after 35 years in power.

Presidential age limits overturned

One of his closest friends and advisors, John Nagenda, says Mr Museveni's selflessness is one reason for his ability to inspire loyalty.

"He was prepared to die for Uganda. I would say that we are very lucky to have him," the 82-year-old says.

"Most of the other people that I know who have been presidents, they wanted to do it for themselves; they wanted the glory. But Museveni wants to do [it] for the country and continent… he is an Africanist."

Nevertheless under the original clauses of the 1995 constitution the president should not have run for office again after 2005.

Indeed, before then it was widely understood that he was against staying on in power, brushing off queries about the idea, saying that he would rather go back to his farm.

Journalist William Pike, who at one time was seen as very close to the president and the NRA, described in his memoir how the president was genuinely upset when asked at a dinner in the early 1990s whether he wanted to stay in power for the rest of his life.

"Museveni said: 'Of course not', but he was clearly furious at what he considered a real insult. He was not faking it. At that stage he really was not intending to stay on in power," Mr Pike wrote.

But something changed his mind in 2004, though it has never been clear what exactly that was, and his MPs endorsed the idea that the constitution should be amended to remove presidential term limits.

He had the green light to stand until he reached 75 years of age.

And then in December 2017, the constitutional obstacle of an age limit for a presidential candidate was also removed - an issue which led to brawls on the floor of parliament and a police raid on the building.

Many saw this as the NRM's way to allow Mr Museveni to become president for life.

It is not for nothing that parliament felt compelled to reward the long-serving leader. The willingness of MPs to go along with the changes has a lot to do with the fact that they felt they owed their positions to the president.

Fewer challenges to authority

The significance of patronage extends right through society.

It sometimes manifests as development programmes for women, market vendors and government jobs. In a country where 15% of young people are unemployed and over 21% of the population live in poverty, aligning with the right party can save an entire village from destitution.

But his supporters point to the transformation of Uganda as a positive reason to give Mr Museveni five more years.

"If you come from the north and east you will understand that a big achievement of peace has been brought. For 20 years those regions were engulfed in war," says 28-year-old Jacob Eyeru, who leads the government's National Youth Council.

While acknowledging that joblessness is a worry, he adds that the NRM has "transformed the economy to make it not just regionally competitive but also globally competitive".

Museveni supporter
Mr Museveni's supporters believe he still has a lot to offer

Despite these changes he has also weakened the independence of some of the country's key institutions to ensure fewer challenges to his authority.

The judiciary has not been spared, and in recent years has been accused of recruiting so-called "cadre judges", who are loyal to the government.

When judges have taken independent decisions, they have sometimes found themselves at loggerheads with the authorities.

For example, on 16 December 2005, highly trained armed security personnel raided the High Court in the capital, Kampala, and re-arrested members of the suspected rebel People's Redemption Army, who had just been acquitted of treason charges.

"They turned the Temple of Serenity into a theatre of war," Justice James Ogoola wrote in a poem about the incident entitled Rape of the Temple.

When it comes to challenging election results, the outcome of every presidential race, except the 2011 one, has been contested in court. In all cases, the courts ruled that the irregularities were not serious enough to warrant an annulment.

The media has also had its independence threatened.

On the surface, Uganda has a lively media industry which has grown to hundreds of private radio and TV stations, print outlets, and internet-based services under Mr Museveni.

"In the early days, before cynicism and rot set in, there was a strand of intellectualism within the regime that tolerated dissenting views and was able to debate and disagree with them," says Daniel Kalinaki, the Nation Media Group's General Manager for Editorial, in Kampala.

But outlets have been raided and journalists detained, as the leading lights in the government have become "increasingly thin-skinned", Mr Kalinaki adds.

But perhaps the most significant factor in Mr Museveni's longevity is the way that any potential opposition force has been neutered.

Opposition supporters shot dead

As it became clear 20 years ago that he was going to stay in power, some of his former associates started to break away. As they did, the security forces, touted as a people's police and army, turned their guns on these political opponents.

Kizza Besigye of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, once Mr Museveni's physician, first ran against him in the 2001 election. He has been detained and prosecuted on numerous charges, including rape and treason, but has never been convicted.

Bobi Wine campaigning
Presidential candidate Bobi Wine has proved a popular draw for many young voters

When it became clear that Bobi Wine, a singer whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was mounting a serious challenge to the president's rule, he became the latest politician to face the wrath of the men in uniform.

The MP, whose star power draws huge crowds of young people, was brutally arrested during a colleague's by-election campaign in the north-western town of Arua in 2018. He then faced treason charges which were later dropped.

On the campaign trail for the 2021 election, the police arrested, tear-gassed and shot at him and his supporters for defying coronavirus restrictions on the gathering of large groups.

During two days of protests in November 2020 following Bobi Wine's arrest, 54 people were killed, many of them believed to have been shot by the security forces.

Sticking your head above the parapet in Uganda is a brave choice and anyone who seeks to challenge Mr Museveni should be in no doubt about the level of harassment that they are likely to face.

Through his 35 years in charge, he has come to sit at the apex of power where he is in total control. He has also managed to reinvent himself.

Whereas he was once the political upstart in his early 40s, anyone taking on that role now risks incurring his considerable wrath.

Recommended Stories

  • Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics

    A panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.N. health agency should be granted “guaranteed rights of access” in countries to investigate emerging outbreaks, a contentious idea that would give it more powers and require member states to give up some of theirs. In a report released Wednesday, the panel faulted countries worldwide for their sluggish response to COVID-19, saying most waited to see how the virus was spreading until it was too late to contain it, leading to catastrophic results. Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University said the panel "fails to call out bad actors like China, perpetuating the dysfunctional WHO tradition of diplomacy over frankness, transparency and accountability.”

  • NASA Spacecraft with Asteroid Soil Samples on Board Starts 2-Year Journey Home to Earth

    The OSIRIS-REx reached the asteroid Bennu in 2018 and will come back to Earth in 2023

  • U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

    A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives. Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

  • Facebook-backed crypto project Diem to launch U.S. stablecoin in major shift

    Digital currency group Diem Association, formerly known as Facebook Inc's Libra project, plans to launch a U.S. dollar stablecoin as it scales back its global ambitions to focus on the United States, the group said on Wednesday. The association, which comprises 26 financial firms and non-profits, said it was relocating its main operations from Switzerland to the United States and withdrawing its payment system license application with the Swiss financial regulator. Diem Networks U.S., a unit of the Deim Association, will run a blockchain-based payment system that allows real-time transfer of Diem stablecoins and will register as a money services business with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the group said.

  • Japan's Nomura still betting on global expansion to lift profit, despite Archegos hit

    Nomura Holdings Inc raised its pretax income target for the next fiscal year by 14%, showing the long-cherished ambitions of Japan's top brokerage and investment bank to join the global elite remain undimmed, despite sustaining a near $3 billion hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos. Setting out guidance in a mid-term presentation, Nomura on Wednesday said it was basing its raised target on a strategy of developing its footprint in global private markets, taking in business with unlisted companies, like private equity funds, as well as services for wealthier private clients. Nomura now estimates 320 billion yen ($2.94 billion) in pretax income for its three core divisions in the year from April next year, citing strength in wholesale arm, comprising global markets and investment banking.

  • Museveni sworn in for sixth term as Ugandan president

    Uganda's Yoweri Museveni was sworn in Wednesday for his sixth term as president, as police surrounded the home of his main opposition rival who decried the inauguration as a "sham".

  • Zimbabwe's plan to outlaw 'unpatriotic acts'

    Activists fear the proposed measure means anyone who criticises the government could be taken to court.

  • Officials offer tips on how conduct Preakness betting

    The Preakness Stakes is only a few days away and if you're not going to Preakness, which most of aren't, now can you still bet on the race if you want to.

  • Cats really do love sitting in boxes (even illusory ones), according to science

    Have you noticed your pet cat loves to sit on blankets folded into squares?

  • UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021

    The United Nations on Tuesday responded to the rebounding Chinese and U.S. economies by revising its global economic forecast upward to 5.4% growth for 2021, but it warned that surging COVID-19 cases and inadequate availability of vaccines in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery. In raising its projection from January of 4.7% growth, the U.N.’s mid-2021 World Economic Situation and Prospects report pointed to the rapid vaccine rollout in a few large economies led by the U.S. and China and an increase in global trade in merchandise and manufactured goods that has already reached its pre-pandemic level. Lead author Hamid Rashid, chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch in the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs, told a news conference that “Europe’s outlook is not as bright as we expected” because of signs of second and third waves of COVID-19 infections.

  • At the heart of the horror: The grim race to cremate Delhi’s Covid dead

    ‘We used to receive eight to 10 bodies a day earlier, now we receive 10 times more,’ says one volunteer

  • Indian workers lured to New Jersey and forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 an hour to help build Hindu temple, says lawsuit

    The workers were alleged threatened with pay cuts and arrests if they spoke to outsiders

  • Biden's meeting with GOP leaders: High stakes, low expectations

    The president will sit down with Republican lawmakers as one question looms ever larger over his legislative agenda: Just how long will the conversation continue?

  • American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests

    An American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to reporting of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation asserted his innocence Wednesday, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan's best interests. Greg Kelly, a former executive vice president at Nissan Motor Co., told the Tokyo District Court he was worried Ghosn might job-hop after taking a big pay cut in 2010, when Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay.

  • 5 Things to Know About Dakota Johnson

    The up and coming actress rose to fame after starring in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, but there’s more to Dakota Johnson than the role of Anastasia Steele. Here, learn more about her legendary lineage, upcoming projects and more.

  • Gas Prices Hit Highest Point Since 2014 after Pipeline Hack

    President Biden has overseen a steep increase in gas prices since taking the oath of office in January. On January 21, an average gallon of regular gasoline cost $2.33, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). By the start of this week, that figure had risen to $2.96 and today, AAA pegged the average gallon at $2.99, the highest mark since November 2014. While it’s true that prices had already been rising when Biden took office, they were doing so more slowly and at least in part in response to increased demand from earlier in 2020, when travel grinded to a halt during the thick of the pandemic. Making matters worse is the Colonial Pipeline hack. The pipeline, which delivers roughly 45 percent of all of fuel consumed along the east coast, was rendered inoperative for four consecutive days after being hit with a ransomware attack last week. While the New York Times reported this morning that “since the pipeline shutdown, there have been no long lines at gasoline stations,” evidence to the contrary is mounting. Alicia Devine, a photojournalist for the Tallahassee Democrat posted the following on Twitter Tuesday morning: I’ve visited five gas stations this morning and the Costco one is the first to have gas. The line is insane. pic.twitter.com/fMfuIMNlJ7 — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) May 11, 2021 Mikhaya Thurmond of WRAL in North Carolina took notice of similar issues in the Tar Heel state: WATCH: Gas lines are getting longer and prices are getting higher. This Sheetz in Fuquay Varina had a line around the corner. (Please share this: there is NO NEED to panic buy unless you’re actually out of gas) pic.twitter.com/yPFFQEFYuB — Mikaya Thurmond (@WRALMikaya) May 11, 2021 Experts say that these initial lines and price increases are due to panic over the Colonial Pipeline attack rather than any immediate shortage, although if it remains down, areas that typically rely on it could suffer further. “This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.” The Biden administration has declined to advise Colonial’s operators on how to handle the requested ransom made by its attackers, calling it a “private sector decision.” Continued demand increases have no doubt played a role in the gas price hike during the Biden administration, but so too has its posture toward the fossil fuel industry. Most observers expected the Biden administration to clamp down on it. They have, even going so far as to cancel the Keystone Pipeline project and thousands of jobs that would have come with it. Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she was concerned rising prices could lead to a dearth of travel during the summer months, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insisted that “we need to get this virus under control first.” “Why have gas prices gone up? Could that be because of the virus itself as well?” she asked Tapper. “Everything is tied together.”

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 12, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • 'Cocaine of the sea' threatens critically endangered vaquita

    The vaquita marina in Mexico is threatened by a clash of interests between fishing and conservation.