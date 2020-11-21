You can get UGG boots for more than half off at Nordstrom Rack right now

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed.com
·3 min read
This massive UGG sale happening at Nordstrom Rack is your perfect excuse for a new pair of winter boots.
This massive UGG sale happening at Nordstrom Rack is your perfect excuse for a new pair of winter boots.

Winter is coming, which means the time for sloshing through snow piles is nearly upon us. Now, take a good look at your boots, and be honest: Are they looking a little worse for wear? Did last year's salt and sludge do a number on your once-beautiful set? If you answered 'yes,' then now's the time to chuck those old reliables and proceed directly to the big sale that's happening at Nordstrom Rack on top-rated UGG styles.

From now through November 21, you can get up to 61% off select UGG boots, sneakers and accessories. Not only that, but for a limited time, you'll get free shipping, as well.

There are tons of great options to consider during this sale. For example, these 4.8-star UGG women's Bailey Twinface boots, originally $200, fall to $139.97, so you'll save about $60, or 30%. Available in four shades in sizes 5 to 11, these crowd-pleasers have more than 1,900 stellar reviews on Nordstrom Rack. They feature a plush shearling lining and a rounded toe, so they'll be especially comfy for folks who dislike the hardened, inflexible feel of duck boots. Wrote one happy buyer, "These boots are so cute and totally worth the price. I love the color and the bows are extremely adorable."

Comfort never looked so good.
Comfort never looked so good.

At just under $100 are these Bling Sting genuine shearling-lined boots, which drop from $185 to $99.97. With a metallic sheen and a side crystal embellishment, they've got a skosh more oomph than your run-of-the-mill winter footwear, plus a lightly padded footbed for comfort.

Men, meanwhile, can check out these 4.5-star rated Pismo sneakers, which will be a versatile addition to any wardrobe, especially for someone who prefers casual footwear. Originally $130, they drop to $49.97, so you'll save about $80, or 61%. (You can also get them from $37.64 at Amazon). Available in five colors, these shoes are handmade from tumbled nubuck leather and shoppers at Nordstrom Rack say they feel as luxurious as they look. "This is going to sound crazy, but it's true. These shoes are more comfortable than my ASICS Gel Nimbus running shoes," described one happy Nordstrom Rack reviewer.

Have second thoughts about a purchase? Don't worry, because any order made through Thursday, December 24 is eligible for free returns through Sunday, February 4, 2021.

Shop the UGG Boot Sale at Nordstrom Rack

