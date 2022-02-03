UGI (UGI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

UGI (UGI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.39%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this natural gas and electric utilities operator. Would post a loss of $0.26 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.34, delivering a surprise of -30.77%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

UGI , which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Gas Distribution industry, posted revenues of $2.67 billion for the quarter ended December 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.97%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.93 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

UGI shares have lost about 0.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -4.6%.

What's Next for UGI?

While UGI has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for UGI: unfavorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to underperform the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $1.95 on $2.79 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $3.25 on $8.03 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Utility - Gas Distribution is currently in the bottom 38% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Oneok Inc. (OKE), another stock in the same industry, has yet to report results for the quarter ended December 2021. The results are expected to be released on February 28.

This natural gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.1%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

Oneok Inc.'s revenues are expected to be $6.49 billion, up 152.5% from the year-ago quarter.


