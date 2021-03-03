The nefarious issue that tanked Biden Cabinet nominee Neera Tanden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miriam Yeung
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What happened to Neera Tanden is racist, and we can't ignore how that influenced the White House's decision Tuesday to pull her nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden's confirmation failure makes her the first of President Joe Biden's picks to be disqualified. It's no coincidence that she also happens to be an Asian American woman.

Selected by Biden to head the office that plans and oversees the implementation of the federal budget, Tanden came under relentless fire for her posts on Twitter. With the Senate split 50-50, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin's opposition meant she would need to find support from at least one Republican. And arguably the most moderate Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, ruled it out.

Media coverage of Tanden's saga has tended to focus on her tweets, which Manchin and others labeled "overtly partisan" and "mean." (In the case of Collins and many other Republicans, the attacks were also very personal.) During her time as leader of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, Tanden tangled on Twitter with political figures on the right (typical was the line that "vampires have more heart than Senator Cruz") and the left, notably Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and his supporters during his run for president.

I'm going to refrain from making comparisons to "the former guy" or any of his appointees' actions and behaviors either in person or online because that's too easy and folks are calling out that hypocrisy on their own. I don't have a lot to say about whether she was qualified to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget other than that she was. I don't even have more to say as a progressive about how her centrist positions and actions disappointed me, like they did others.

The point that does need to be made, however, is that whatever the background noise around this confirmation fight, there is no question that racism factored into it. Anti-Asian bias has a specific set of stereotypes that go along with it, and we need to recognize and condemn how they played into Tanden's confirmation hearings.

There are variations in the stereotype for different Asian ethnicities — Tanden identifies as Indian American— but generally the contours of the stereotypes and expectations of Asian American women are the same:

We are to be motherly and nice like all women — but even more subservient and accommodating, or else we'll be deemed to be high strung, uber-demanding tiger moms.

We are allowed to do "body work" for people —file your nails, wash your laundry, clean your house, take your temperature, change your kids' diapers — but either do so anonymously or have names easy enough for English speakers to pronounce.

When we're allowed to be the boss, we are often stereotyped as unscrupulous and inscrutable; we become the mean and stingy Asian boss lady behind the cash register.

Tanden's journey through these anti-Asian stereotypes was fraught with two equally bad choices. She could try to fit someone's Asian stereotype and make others more comfortable by meeting their expectations and not eliciting alarm — at the cost of being an inauthentic version of herself.

Tanden doesn't fit any of the stereotypes that would have allowed her to skate past the gantlet of scrutiny. She's loud and in charge. She tweets like the best (or worst) of the boys. She doesn't play up her role as a mother, nor does she project a fun-loving "Momala" air, like Vice President Kamala Harris. And she wanted to be in charge of an agency with the word "budget" in its name. In other words, she ran up against all the no-nos for Asian American women.

Tanden also faced stereotypes that Asian Americans of all genders face. Asian Americans are viewed as the perpetual foreigners in our own homelands. From the frequent microaggression of being asked "No, where are you really from?" to Executive Order 9066, which interned American citizens of Japanese ethnicity in 1942, Asian Americans constantly fight to belong, to be accepted and to be trusted as Americans.

This bias bleeds into the concern that Asian Americans have dual allegiances or are part of a cabal set on taking over the West — the yellow peril. A full year of having Donald Trump call it "the Chinese virus" has not helped with getting people overcome this bias — instead, it has contributed to an astronomical rise in anti-Asian violence, most viciously against senior citizens.

Paradoxically, Asian Americans are also supposed to be the "model minority." In 1966, a New York Times reporter published an article about how "well Japanese Americans" were doing and germinated the stereotype that Asian Americans are the "model minority," a race that is high-achieving and doesn't need government support.

The model minority myth has the triple effect of wedging Asian Americans against other communities of color (if we're the "good" race, who's the "bad" one?), erasing a long history of anti-Asian violence and discrimination in the U.S. and, most perniciously, making the needs and experiences of Asian Americans invisible, because why should we be noticed or have the right to complain when we have it so good? This denial of our experience is evident in how silent most of America has been about Tanden's identity in discussing her treatment.

Anti-Asian biases featured in the confirmation hearings for Tanden whether or not senators were aware of it. It's time for us to name the implicit biases and assumptions that Asian Americans face so we can be judged from a place of consciousness. Is Tanden more "mean" than other appointees, or are we offended by Asian American women who are assertive and want to lead? Is Tanden more "partisan" than other appointees, or are we just not sure we can trust her for some vague reason? As many Asian Americans have learned over time, you're only the model minority until someone else decides you aren't.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pick Neera Tanden withdraws nomination to head budget office

    The White House plans to withdraw Neera Tanden's nomination to head the Office of Management and Budget, a White House official said on Tuesday.

  • Biden suffers first Cabinet defeat as Neera Tanden withdraws nomination

    President Biden said Tuesday that he had accepted a request from Neera Tanden to withdraw her nomination for a Cabient position, the first such defeat of his administration.

  • Stimulus Bill Will Change in Senate, Says Rep. Katko

    Mar.02 -- Rep. John Katko, a Republican from New York, says the stimulus bill that passed in the House will look much different coming out of the Senate. He speaks to Bloomberg's Kevin Cirilli.

  • Biggest title fight upsets | Spinning Back Clique

    Biggest title fight upsets | Spinning Back Clique

  • Protesters, police at Hong Kong subversion hearing

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday (March 1) for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed.Protesters chanted slogans. Many wore black, the color associated with the 2019 anti-government protests. And some raised the three-finger salute that has become the symbol of protest against authoritarian rule in Myanmar. The activists inside are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.Critics say that’s a clear sign that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law last June.Since the legislation was imposed, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists arrested and others have fled overseas.Ivy Chan supports the pro-democracy movement: "This group of people are our allies who fight for democracy and freedom. There is nothing else we can do so we queue here to let everyone know that we are still here. Hongkongers cannot be defeated, we will continue to fight on."The activists were charged on Sunday (February 28) under the law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 to be released immediately. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the charges as "deeply disturbing."

  • 'Grandma Wong' leads brief reminder of Hong Kong's protest past

    Alexandra Wong outside Hong Kong's West Kowloon court

  • The Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Share Price Has Soared 988%, Delighting Many Shareholders

    We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many...

  • Adriana Lima Cinches Up a Boyfriend Shirt With Soft Shorts & Unexpectedly Patriotic Heels

    The Brazilian native opted for unique American flag heels.

  • Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any U.S. state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week. Abbott's executive order comes as many U.S. states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago. "It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott, a first-term Republican, told a news conference.

  • Leach says no pitch talk, England focussed on improving

    Spinner Jack Leach said on Monday England are not obsessed by the state of the pitches in India but are keen to learn from their two-day defeat before the final Test starts this week.

  • Teen in Arkansas school shooting in 'extremely critical' condition, suspect in custody

    Police correct earlier report of boy's death, say hospital provided "erroneous information."

  • Trump family mansion next to Mar-a-Lago on sale for $49m

    Asking price represents an increase of about 55 per cent per year since it was purchased from the ex-president’s sister three years ago

  • Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands in Latest N.Y.C. Stroll

    Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. were first linked in early September 2020

  • ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Worked With Planned Parenthood on a Taboo Topic

    A critical hit that has been praised by audiences for its unvarnished look at abortion rights, Eliza Hittman’s drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” hit the Sundance festival last year after years of research and input from Planned Parenthood. The film is one of the few American films to tackle abortion access head on in a […]

  • Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

    The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 as part of it. The backpedaling did not end hopes of addressing the minimum wage issue in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the federal minimum wage, now at $7.25 an hour, for the first time since 2009, although they disagree on how much.

  • 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

    A 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rival neighbours India and Pakistan. The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside. Swinging around the device she is filming on, Mobeen gestures behind her and says in Urdu, "This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place."

  • 'Hardy debate' on COVID bill could start Wednesday -Schumer

    Negotiations over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity.Democratic senators were privately discussing among themselves and with Biden reallocating at least some of the huge pot of money."It seems the only group that doesn't support this bill are Senate Republicans, and House Republicans," Schumer said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Doubted Due to ESG, Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nursing losses after its worst weekly plunge in almost a year and on one view its longer term outlook could be even worse because of environmental concerns and tightening regulations.The sheer amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin and the prospect that governments will create more obstacles for the largest cryptocurrency point to the token losing “most of its value over time,” BCA Research Inc. said.The expense and slowness of Bitcoin transactions make it “unsuitable as a medium of exchange,” BCA Research Chief Global Strategist Peter Berezin wrote in the report released Friday. In addition, environmental, social and governance-focused funds are likely to shun companies associated with Bitcoin due to the large energy consumption by miners on computer networks.Bitcoin is still up more than five times over the past year, a divisive rally pitting believers in a new asset class against naysayers who see a speculative bubble. Among notable recent developments are Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion purchase of the token. At the same time, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are among those signaling caution.Governments will create more obstacles because they could lose billions of dollars in revenue from seigniorage -- the difference between the face value of money and the cost to produce it -- according to BCA.“Many companies have cozied up to Bitcoin in order to associate themselves with the digital currency’s technological mystique,” BCA’s Berezin added. “As ESG funds start to flee Bitcoin, its price will begin a downward spiral. Stay away.”Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to about $46,615 as of 8:13 a.m. in London on Monday. That leaves it well off the record high of $58,350 set just over a week ago.Other commentators remain bullish on the outlook for digital currencies. While there are many risks, Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we may be “at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report.The Citi team including Kathleen Boyle highlighted the token’s increased attractiveness for institutional investors and the argument that it can help to hedge inflation risk.Bitcoin Is Red Hot. Can It Ever Be Green?: QuickTakeIn the shorter term, investment flows into Bitcoin funds may be among the keys to the price outlook. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust -- the largest traded crypto fund -- are “ceasing,” and the cash going into other Bitcoin vehicles isn’t “strong enough to prevent an overall slowing in the Bitcoin fund flow impulse.”(Updates with comment from Citigroup from the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president tears into Biden and his Republican critics; revives 'rigged' election lie

    Donald Trump did not declare a 2024 presidential candidacy in his CPAC speech, but he did hint at a run while alluding to his false claims of voter fraud.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    As far as the next stimulus, as of late February, the $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition to income levels, the plan's architects can...