‘Ugly’ child custody battle in months leading to deadly Ferguson fire

FERGUSON, Mo. – In the blink of an eye, four kids and their mother are gone and everyone wants to know why.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Police Department announced that a Ferguson mother set fire to her home Monday morning in an effort to take her life and the lives of her children.

Police sources said they found an envelope, apparently left behind by the mother of four. Investigators have not said what was inside the envelope.

Missouri court records reveal Bernadine Pruessner, known by her friends as Birdie, had been in an ongoing custody battle with an ex-husband.

Nathan Cohen was Birdie’s attorney.

“I’ve been doing this for 36 years and this is probably one of the ugliest custody scenarios,” Cohen said.

Court records show Birdie wanted to move into a family member’s home in Creve Coeur. Cohen said it would allow her to live closer to the twins’ school and their father.

“He actually filed an objection to her moving closer and I’ve never had that happen in my entire professional career where another parent moved closer, there was a written objection filed with the court,” Cohen said.

Court records reveal the father expressed concerns about the family member Birdie wanted to live with.

“It’s not in the children’s best interests and would be detrimental to their development, well-being and safety,” court records state.

The most recent court case started in 2023 and remained ongoing.

Calls and emails to the father’s attorney have not been returned, as of this story’s publication.

Firefighters were called to the Ferguson home in the 500 block of North Clay around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, a post was made on Birdie’s Facebook.

“Making today one of those live each day like it’s your last kind of days! Breakfast, reptile show, soccer game, and living room camp out on the agenda plus whatever other shenanigans bring us joy. Happy Sunday. Thank God the sun is shining.”

Then, five hours before everyone would die, a post centered around her three daughters and one son.

“All my kids, peacefully sleeping in my bed. Curled up together. Knowing they are loved so fiercely that I’d do absolutely anything for them. This is my favorite moment.”

Despite some of the social media posts, Cohen said Birdie was happy.

“She did not allow other people to control her happiness,” Cohen said.

Kids in the Middle CEO Erin Eberhard said kids are often stuck in the middle of court battles.

“There’s always so much pull for the kids with the parents, unfortunately,” Eberhard said.

Kids in the Middle see roughly 2,000 individuals each year.

Eberhard agreed to speak with the FOX Files but has no specific knowledge of Birdie’s court fight. She said that, in general, custody battles can be intense.

“Kids are often in the middle,” Eberhard said.

Cohen said Birdie was a professor and was working toward her Ph.D. in early childhood education. He said no one could imagine her being accused of killing her own children.

“I don’t think anybody, in a million years, Birdie was capable of it and anybody who knew her would say the same thing,” Cohen said.

Cohen said Birdie also faced another court battle with a second ex-husband.

Eberhard said there’s roughly 5,000 divorces each year in St. Louis County.

