Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk draws more than 200 runners to Gibsonburg

More than 200 runners begin the 9th Annual Gibsonburg Ugly Christmas 5K Run and Walk on Saturday morning.

GIBSONBURG - The village's annual Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk brought out more than 200 runners on Saturday.

Logan Johnson, 28, Fremont, was the winner of the Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk. Hailey Sills, 15, of Blissfield, Michigan, finished first in the women's division,

Race participants were treated to doughnuts and rolls from Gibsonburg's Ideal Bakery. As in years past, the entry fee was a new and unwrapped toy or nonperishable food items. Toys are distributed to young people from the community by the Gibsonburg Ministerial Association and Gibsonburg School District and food items are placed on the shelves of the Gibsonburg Food Pantry.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

Hailey Sills, 15, of Blissfield, Michigan, finished first in the women's division at the 9th Annual Gibsonburg Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk, on Saturday.

Race participants were treated to doughnuts and rolls from Gibsonburg's Ideal Bakery after the 9th Annual Gibsonburg Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk held on Saturday.

Logan Johnson, 28 of Fremont, was the winner of the 9th Annual Gibsonburg Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk held Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: 200 runners participate in Gibsonburg's Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Walk