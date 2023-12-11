Ugly Sweater Day in Gadsden includes selfie station, contest for gift certificates

Get those ugly Christmas sweaters out of your closets, drawers, cedar chests or chifforobes. Greater Gadsden Area Tourism wants to see them.

The tourism group has announced that Friday is Ugly Sweater Day in Gadsden, with two different phases of the event planned.

Ugly Christmas sweaters originated in the 1950s.

Tina Morrison, executive director of Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, said people are being asked to don their garish duds and stop by the tourism office in the Downtown Civic Center, 629 Broad St., during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and make a selfie at a photo backdrop that will be set up.

They’re then asked to post those photos to social media, tagged #greatergadsden, and Morrison said two winners will receive sashes.

The stakes will get a little higher that night at Christmas on the Coosa, the ice-skating experience set up by the City of Gadsden on First Street, which the tourism group is helping sponsor.

Morrison said there will be another ugly Christmas sweater contest at the event, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and two winners will receive $20 gift certificates good at any downtown business.

“We want to help make sure that it’s a successful event,” Morrison said of Christmas on the Coosa, “because if it’s successful it’ll be a continuing, returning event.”

According to a 2021 USA TODAY story, Christmas-themed sweaters were originally known as “Jingle Bell sweaters” and debuted in the U.S. and Europe in the 1950s. They were often hand-knitted, and the motivation wasn’t to be deliberately garish or ugly, but to colorfully and joyfully represent the season.

They remained popular over the next couple of decades — the USA TODAY story cited singer Andy Williams wearing them on his Christmas specials on TV and the revival of home knitting in general —but that ebbed for a while until the turn of the 20th century,

"Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties” then gained prominence as a light-hearted, fun way to celebrate the holidays, with people either buying new sweaters or scouring thrift shops for vintage ones.

Tickets to Christmas on the Coosa are available at https://www.cityofgadsden.com, and combination tickets for it and the popular Christmas at the Falls light display at Noccalula Falls Park and Campground are available at https://www.noccalulafallspark.com.

Pate completes course

Cheryl Pate, administrative assistant for Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, recently received recently received Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification from the University of Alabama’s Center for Economic Development. She's pictured with Tina Morrison, executive director of Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, and Craig Johnston, director of workforce development and advocacy at Visit North Alabama.

According to its website, the two-day workshop helps hospitality employees learn the essential communication, conflict resolution, empathy and interpersonal skills needed “to deliver flawless customer service” to visitors to Alabama, boosting the state’s increasingly important tourism industry and enticing those visitors back.

There’s also an emphasis on individual career development.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Ugly Sweater Day in Gadsden includes selfie station, contest