Ugly Sweater Party turns violent at The Chicken or The Egg in Marlton

EVESHAM - An ugly-sweater party turned even uglier with a stabbing at a popular bar-restaurant here, police say.

Officers arrived at The Chicken or the Egg on Route 73 to find a security guard had been stabbed around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The victim was trying to stop a fight between two men when one of the combatants stabbed him twice, a police statement said.

"The knife used to stab the victim was recovered on scene," it said.

Police provided first aid to control the victim's bleeding.

The guard was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, and was in stable condition, police said Saturday morning.

A restaurant representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

A Facebook post noted an Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, with a DJ and drink specials, was to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until closing at the restaurant, also known as the Chegg.

The suspect, 28-year-old Marcus Brown of Voorhees, allegedly tried to flee but was held when police arrived, the statement said.

He also was taken to Cooper for treatment of injuries, but was later admitted to Burlington County Jail.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The charges are only accusations. Brown has not been convicted in the case.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the department's confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

Information also can be emailed to gatess@eveshampd.org.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Security guard hospitalized after stabbing at The Chicken or The Egg