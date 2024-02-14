‘This is ugly’: Tearful Cleaver wants action after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs celebration

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence for the victims and families of the victims of a shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that killed at least one person and injured as many as 15 people.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, emerged from the House chamber with tears in his eyes. He said he intentionally didn’t ask for people to pray, because he believes the House needs to stop praying for victims of gun violence and take action to solve the issue.

“This is ugly,” Cleaver told The Star. “It was supposed to be one of the happiest days in decades. And then people are running for their lives. I know that if the murder of children didn’t inspire Congress to act, then the murder of football fans won’t get a piece of consideration. So it goes on and on and on. I don’t know what to do.”

Cleaver stood alongside Rep. Sharice Davids, a Kansas Democrat, and Missouri Republican Reps. Mark Alford and Ann Wagner for the moment of silence.

Alford told The Star it was a tragic day and he said he knew the police and FBI did the best they could to secure the parade route.

“I don’t have any solutions,” Alford said. “But I am praying for the victims. I’m praying for justice and I’m praying that we find solutions. You can’t lay the blame at the feet of the gun. It’s at the feet of the people who did this. This is a condition of the human heart and we have to find out how to change hearts.”

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is continuing to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, as well as law enforcement.

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican who attended the parade, said his heart breaks for the victims of the shooting.

“I am devastated and angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into a complete tragedy,” Marshall said.