UH Football Season Home Opener this Friday
The upcoming UH Rainbow Warrior football team's Home Opener against the Stanford Cardinal is creating a buzz of excitement.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
You may be more familiar with his father, Steve Jobs, but Reed Jobs aims to make his own impact on the world by making cancer nonlethal. Jobs, who lost his father to pancreatic cancer while a student at Stanford, this year took the wraps off his venture firm Yosemite with a $200 million fund. Invest in emerging cancer treatments.
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
"Now with 200% more air!"
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
Get your holiday weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
TikTok tested and approved — and majorly viral. The post These are TikTok’s 10 favorite closet storage solutions, so yes, you can fit more clothes in there appeared first on In The Know.
More than 65,000 verified five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
Meta is an ad company that's uniquely positioned to benefit from AI.
Laying heavy chalk can make some weak in the knees, but out-of-conference scheduling breeds edges. Here are two big favorites that can cover the current number.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.