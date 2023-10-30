Uh-Oh: Things in Lizzo's Sexual, Racial Harassment Lawsuit Just Got Messier



Lizzo speaks onstage at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

In the latest update regarding Lizzo’s shocking lawsuit—in which three of her former backup dancers accuse her of sexual, religious and racial harassment and more—the “Juice” singer is firing back in a new motion to dismiss the suit entirely, this time with backup.

Per Billboard, in addition to the new motion, which was filed over the weekend, lawyers for Lizzo also provided sworn statements of support from 18 of her current Big Grrrl/Big Boi dancers and crew that gave a different interpretation of the popular singer. The statements challenged several of the allegations in the suit including the most shocking of all: body/fat-shaming.

“Plaintiffs embarked on a press tour, vilifying defendants and pushing their fabricated sob story in the courts and in the media. That ends today,” Lizzo’s lawyers wrote. “Instead of taking any accountability for their own actions, plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort.”

They’re seeking to get the case dismissed on the grounds of California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which provides for a special motion to strike a complaint where the complaint arises from activity exercising the rights of petition and free speech.

As previously reported by The Root, this motion follows a prior one filed in September where the “Truth Hurts” singer’s legal team asked the judge to dismiss the suit “in its entirety with prejudice” (the latter of which means charges of that nature could not be filed against her in the future.) Those court documents listed over 30 “affirmative defenses,” that argued that “there was no injury, loss or damage to Plaintiffs” and that those same plaintiffs are “guilty of unclean hands” and therefore not legally entitled to damages. The documents also demand for a jury trial if for whatever reason the charges are not dismissed.

