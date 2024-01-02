UH President David Lassner uninjured in early-morning crash

Jan. 2—University of Hawaii President David Lassner is unscathed after bystanders helped him from his overturned car after a "minor collision" in Kapahulu early this morning, UH officials said.

"UH President David Lassner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at about 1 a.m. on January 1 in the Kapahulu area. There were no injuries," UH spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said in a written statement. "While traveling down a narrow street, Lassner veered right to avoid oncoming traffic, resulting in a minor collision with a parked car that flipped his car onto its side. Helpful bystanders assisted in his exit via the rear hatch and Police and EMS responded promptly. Lassner spoke to police and was examined by paramedics at the scene. He was coordinated and coherent, and was not given a breathalyzer test."

According to an EMS spokesperson, paramedics "responded to an adult male, 69, just before 1 a.m. on Edna Street after the car he was in flipped. He suffered no injuries and declined transport by Honolulu EMS."

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has asked the Honolulu Police Department for their account of the incident.

Lassner, the 15th president of the Hawaii's 10-campus system, announced in September that he would retire at the end of 2024 after 10 years in the position.