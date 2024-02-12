Uhlerstown-Frenchtown Bridge over the Delaware River will be rehabilitated

The 92-year-old Uhlerstown-Frenchtown Bridge over the Delaware River is scheduled to be rehabilitated in 2025.

The planned rehabilitation is intended to put the bridge in a good state of condition and extend its service life so it will not need a major rehabilitation for another 15 years, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

The bridge’s current steel superstructure opened to traffic on Oct. 10, 1931. The span was last rehabilitated in 2001.

The bridge has a 15-ton weight limit, a 12-foot, 6-inch height restriction, and a 15-mph speed limit. It carried an average of 4,200 vehicles per day in 2023.

The Uhlerstown–Frenchtown Bridge dates to 1931, but the stone piers supporting it were built in 1843.

The current project schedule anticipates the design process completed in the fall. A contract for the work could be awarded by the start of 2025. Work would then begin by late winter 2025 and be finished later that year.

Two open houses on either side of the river are expected to be held during the latter part of the design process.

The meetings will inform residents, motorists and businesses about the project’s purpose, and the bridge's conditions that need rehabilitation or repair. The meetings will also present renderings of the proposed bridge lighting, any travel restrictions that might be needed to carry out the project’s construction, and the project’s anticipated work schedule.

The Commission also plans to create a specific webpage for this project that could be accessed through the agency’s website – www.drjtbc.org. The webpage will be updated as more information becomes available during design and construction.

The original bridge at this location was completed in 1843 and was constructed for the private shareholder-owned Alexandria Delaware Bridge Co. The “pumpkin flood” of October 10, 1903 carried away the two wooden spans nearest the New Jersey approach. These were replaced with steel through truss spans in 1905. The bridge’s original masonry substructure — five piers and two abutments — remain in service today.

This original span operated as a private toll bridge for its first 86 years. The states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey jointly purchased it from the Alexandria Delaware Bridge Co. on June 28, 1929 and immediately made it toll-free. The states transferred ownership to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on July 1, 1987 which operates and maintains the bridge with a portion of the proceeds from its eight toll bridges.

