UHP confirms driver who slammed head-on into Roosevelt squad suffered medical episode

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday that the driver who slammed head-on into a Roosevelt squad car over the weekend had suffered a medical incident that caused him to drive erratically.

Sgt. Cameron Roden said that the driver in the Sunday evening crash was a 41-year-old man from the Roosevelt area. Roden did not comment on the nature of the medical incident, citing privacy concerns.

“Luckily, there were no major injuries, and no one was seriously hurt,” he said.

Roosevelt police officer hurt after colliding with wrong-way driver

The crash happened just west of Roosevelt, a small town roughly 140 miles east of Salt Lake City. Authorities had gotten several reports about an erratic, wrong-way driver on Highway 40 that evening.

The crash happened as the driver was traveling east on the highway’s westbound lane. Two Roosevelt police officers tried to place their squad cars in the westbound lanes to stop the driver.

Dash camera video obtained by ABC4 shows one of the squad cars stopping in the westbound lanes with its lights flashing in an attempt to halt the vehicle.

But after the driver maneuvered around one of the squad cars, he veered back into the westbound lanes, slamming head-on into the second squad, the video shows.

“We’re grateful for officers who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the public,” Roden said. “We’re glad that no one was seriously hurt.”

