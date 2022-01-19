Uhrichsville man to admit felonious assault, domestic violence and car theft

UHRICHSVILLE — A 50-year-old Uhrichsville man is expected to admit to three charges in connection with an assault that his girlfriend said caused a fractured jaw and broken eye socket.

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the defendant agreed to admit guilt, through a bill of information, to felonious assault, misdemeanor domestic violence and theft of the victim's car.

Charges of kidnapping and abduction are to be dropped.

The hearing was held in Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court. County Prosecutor Ryan Styer represented the state and public defender Gerald Latanich represented the defendant. Magistrate Jason Jackson presided over the hearing.

The suspect is being held in the Tuscarawas County jail on a $1 million bond set in southern district court after he was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, abduction and felonious assault.

Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputies arrested him on a Uhrichsville warrant when they found him with a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Geottge Avenue NE in Goshen Township near New Philadelphia.

Uhrichsville police alleged he assaulted his live-in girlfriend and prevented her from leaving their residence or calling for help.

She testified in court Wednesday that she suffered a fractured jaw and broken eye socket when her boyfriend of five months punched her repeatedly.

The defendant waived the remainder of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. His case will move to Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, where the sentence will be selected by a judge.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Uhrichsville man reaches plea agreement with prosecutor in assault